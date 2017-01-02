Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

John Terry.

John Terry mocks Victor Moses for his terrible footwear

Ah banter, the staple of any football team. No matter what level, there will always be some joker cracking onto one of their teammates for something they're wearing.

And it's good to see that this behaviour extends to teams at the top of the Premier League, too.

On Monday afternoon, a video emerged on social media showing John Terry giving Victor Moses some stick for his choice in footwear.

And what was the winger's crime? Wearing flip-flops...

It seems that the former skipper found Moses wearing some summer attire in deepest, darkest winter was just too much for him to handle so he whipped the phone out and got a little video of them to show the world.

Unfortunately, the sound on the video isn't the best, and it's rather difficult to hear what's being said between them, but Moses does look aware that he is being filmed.

And to be fair to Terry, his teammate's camouflage get up is rather garish, and his flip-flops don't really help matters by not matching.

Moses has been a revelation for Chelsea this season with his performances on the pitch finally earning him the credit he deserves.

Having joined the club back in 2012, he has had to wait to finally start getting a foothold in the starting XI.

Despite making a total of 43 appearances during his first year in west London, he was made to endure loan spells with the likes of Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham before Antonio Conte gave him his chance.

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

And in giving the Nigerian international a clean slate, Moses has repaid him with a string of fine performances.

All he needs to do now is fix his shoes and he'll be on top of the world.

