CJ McCollum.

Watch: Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum explodes for career-high 43 points

It's been a rough start to the 2016-17 season for the Portland Trail Blazers, but maybe the new year will bring new results for the struggling squad.

On Sunday night, the Blazers won their first contest of 2017, taking down the Minnesota Timberwolves 95-89 on the road.

That's big for Portland since star point guard Damian Lillard missed his fourth game in a row due to a left ankle sprain.

So, how did the Blazers pull off the win? Guard CJ McCollum took on a bigger scoring load in Lillard's absence, pouring in a career-high 43 points, the highlights of which can be seen here:

But scoring nearly half of his team's points wasn't all that McCollum did. He also showed his versatility by grabbing three rebounds, dishing out three assists and picking up three steals.

Portland Trail Blazers v Phoenix Suns

Portland outscored Minnesota 32-15 in the third quarter and then held on in the fourth to earn the victory. The Blazers improved to 15-21 on the season and are only half a game behind the Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

McCollum is averaging 22.9 points, 3.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game this season. While Lillard has been out, McCollum has increased his scoring load, though, scoring 43, 29, 20 and 29 points in his last four games.

With Lillard close to making his comeback, Portland's future opponents will have a tough time handling the Blazers' talented backcourt tandem.

