Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Paul Merson.

Paul Merson humiliated on Sky Sports in argument about Anthony Martial

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Listening to Paul Merson on Sky Sports can be both an infuriating and hilarious ordeal.

The Arsenal legend comes out with some baffling comments that you can't help but laugh at - even his fellow pundits mock him on a regular basis.

In late October, for example, while covering Leicester City vs Crystal Palace, he produced an awful attempt at pronouncing Islam Slimani's name.

Article continues below

Instead of saying 'Slimani', Merson said 'Salami', which prompted hysterics in the Sky Sports studio.

He was at it again on Monday afternoon, embarrassing himself on live television while discussing Manchester United's Anthony Martial.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: The New York Jets somehow scored 10 points in zero seconds

Watch: The New York Jets somehow scored 10 points in zero seconds

Reggie Bush has just set the NFL's most unwanted record

Reggie Bush has just set the NFL's most unwanted record

The Big Show has lost an insane amount of weight recently

The Big Show has lost an insane amount of weight recently

Stone Cold Steve Austin explains why he will never wrestle again

Stone Cold Steve Austin explains why he will never wrestle again

Liverpool fans blame one player for their 2-2 draw with Sunderland [Tweets]

Liverpool fans blame one player for their 2-2 draw with Sunderland [Tweets]

Mike Dean appears to make threat to Obiang - and Twitter can't believe it

Mike Dean appears to make threat to Obiang - and Twitter can't believe it

In the video below, Merson was shut down not once, not twice, but three times as he made an argument for West Ham to sell Dimitri Payet and sign Martial.

He said: "I'd rather sell [Payet] today for £30 million and go out and buy Martial for £20 million," to which Jeff Stelling replied: "You wouldn't get him for £20 million. He cost £36 million."

Merson then hit back by saying: "Well you'd get him for £30 [million]," but Stelling was once again on his case: "I don't think you'd get him for £30 million either."

Determined to win the argument, Merson responded: "So who was going to buy him? Someone was after him (Seville). How much?"

Gillette Soccer Saturday Live with Jeff Stelling

The quick-witted Stelling then ended the debate by bluntly saying: "Loan."

With the whole studio laughing at Merson, Charlie Nicholas added insult to injury by saying: "You should stop otherwise you're going out on loan."

Maybe keep your opinion to yourself next time, Paul.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Wayne Rooney
Paul Pogba
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain
UEFA Champions League
Paul Merson
Football
Premier League

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again