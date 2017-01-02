Listening to Paul Merson on Sky Sports can be both an infuriating and hilarious ordeal.

The Arsenal legend comes out with some baffling comments that you can't help but laugh at - even his fellow pundits mock him on a regular basis.

In late October, for example, while covering Leicester City vs Crystal Palace, he produced an awful attempt at pronouncing Islam Slimani's name.

Article continues below

Instead of saying 'Slimani', Merson said 'Salami', which prompted hysterics in the Sky Sports studio.

He was at it again on Monday afternoon, embarrassing himself on live television while discussing Manchester United's Anthony Martial.

Article continues below

In the video below, Merson was shut down not once, not twice, but three times as he made an argument for West Ham to sell Dimitri Payet and sign Martial.

He said: "I'd rather sell [Payet] today for £30 million and go out and buy Martial for £20 million," to which Jeff Stelling replied: "You wouldn't get him for £20 million. He cost £36 million."

Merson then hit back by saying: "Well you'd get him for £30 [million]," but Stelling was once again on his case: "I don't think you'd get him for £30 million either."

Determined to win the argument, Merson responded: "So who was going to buy him? Someone was after him (Seville). How much?"

The quick-witted Stelling then ended the debate by bluntly saying: "Loan."

With the whole studio laughing at Merson, Charlie Nicholas added insult to injury by saying: "You should stop otherwise you're going out on loan."

Maybe keep your opinion to yourself next time, Paul.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms