Amanda Nunes shocked the MMA world after she successfully defended her UFC Women's Bantamweight championship against Ronda Rousey thanks to a 48-second TKO victory.

The Brazilian's win over the American surprised many in attendance and millions watching at home, but Rousey's head coach Edmond Tarverdyan appeared to be the most shocked by the outcome after an audio file was released showing his instructions to Rousey during the contest and his reaction after the fight had finished.

Seconds after the bout had finished, Nunes went over to the coach with a finger-on-lips hand gesture to silence him. In the post-fight press conference, the champ pinned Rowdy's loss to her mostly on Tarverdyan.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

She said according to Fox Sports: "Yeah because she thinks she’s a boxer. He like put this in her head and make the girl believe in that. I don’t know why he did that. She has great judo and then she can go more forward in this division but he put some crazy thing about her boxing and then her career started like going down.

“That’s why I went in there and I’m the real striker here. This is the only thing I want to look at him to say.”

Article continues below

The audio file showed Tarverdyan shouting to Rousey: "Make her miss, miss," and "Hands up! Hands up! Head movement! Move, move!" before finally screaming "No!" once the fight had been called over.

Rousey had never been a striker specialist, with nine of her 12 victories having come by submission via armbar, so she really never stood a chance against Nunes unless the fight went to the ground.

After two consecutive knockout losses in a row and failure to recapture the Women's Bantamweight title, rumors have now started to circulate that this was Rousey's last ever fight in MMA and that she may look to retire from the sport and build a career elsewhere.

If she does decide to come back, many will be calling for her to change her coach, as they believe Tarverdyan is responsible for her losing and failing to regain the title she once had.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms