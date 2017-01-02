Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Amanda Nunes and Ronda Rousey.

Amanda Nunes rips into Ronda Rousey's coach after UFC 207 win

Amanda Nunes shocked the MMA world after she successfully defended her UFC Women's Bantamweight championship against Ronda Rousey thanks to a 48-second TKO victory. 

The Brazilian's win over the American surprised many in attendance and millions watching at home, but Rousey's head coach Edmond Tarverdyan appeared to be the most shocked by the outcome after an audio file was released showing his instructions to Rousey during the contest and his reaction after the fight had finished.

Seconds after the bout had finished, Nunes went over to the coach with a finger-on-lips hand gesture to silence him. In the post-fight press conference, the champ pinned Rowdy's loss to her mostly on Tarverdyan.

She said according to Fox Sports: "Yeah because she thinks she’s a boxer. He like put this in her head and make the girl believe in that. I don’t know why he did that. She has great judo and then she can go more forward in this division but he put some crazy thing about her boxing and then her career started like going down.

“That’s why I went in there and I’m the real striker here. This is the only thing I want to look at him to say.”

The audio file showed Tarverdyan shouting to Rousey: "Make her miss, miss," and "Hands up! Hands up! Head movement! Move, move!" before finally screaming "No!" once the fight had been called over.

Rousey had never been a striker specialist, with nine of her 12 victories having come by submission via armbar, so she really never stood a chance against Nunes unless the fight went to the ground. 

After two consecutive knockout losses in a row and failure to recapture the Women's Bantamweight title, rumors have now started to circulate that this was Rousey's last ever fight in MMA and that she may look to retire from the sport and build a career elsewhere.

UFC 207: Nunes v Rousey

If she does decide to come back, many will be calling for her to change her coach, as they believe Tarverdyan is responsible for her losing and failing to regain the title she once had.

