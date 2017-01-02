Twitter claim that Mike Dean threatened Pedro Obiang for looking at him

New Year, same old Mike Dean.

The controversial referee likes to be noticed and that was the case once again after he harshly sent off Sofiane Feghouli during West Ham’s clash against Manchester United.

The midfielder appeared to jump in on Phil Jones and, admittedly, was late. However, Dean shocked everyone by producing the red card after just 15 minutes.

The ref is often criticised not only for his shocking decisions, but by the arrogant way he speaks to players. And that was also identified during the match at the London Stadium.

A video has emerged on Twitter that appears to show Dean making a threat towards West Ham’s Pedro Obiang. Many people are suggesting that the ref says: “Don't look at me again, or you won't be playing”.

Dean's threat to Obiang

Take a look for yourself and see what you think:

Twitter reacts

Twitter is certainly in no doubt what Dean said, take a look at the reaction on social media:

The sending off helped the Red Devils eventually ease to a comfortable 2-0 victory in east London.

While Jose Mourinho’s side couldn’t find the breakthrough in the opening 45 minutes, goals from Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic earned the away side all three points. But the officials were once again to blame for United’s second with Zlatan clearly being offside when he doubled his side’s lead.

Dean certainly began 2017 as he finished 2016.

He was very much the centre of attention during Spurs’ victory over Southampton last week. Not only did he give a controversial penalty against the home side, he sent off Nathan Redmond as a result. He was then questioned for his very friendly handshake with Moussa Dembele as he left the pitch.

If referees want respect, maybe they should start treating the players with respect first.

