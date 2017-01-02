Floyd Mayweather is returning to the UK in 2017 for three dates - and is offering fans the chance to meet him.

The retired boxer will visit venues in three cities across England in March, going to London, Liverpool, and Leicester.

Tickets for these events can be picked up by fans in Leicester for £40, but fans in Liverpool will have to spend £50 for the cheapest seat at The Auditorium in the Echo Arena.

Prices for the London event have not yet been released, but fans can expect similar prices.

Although £40 is the cheapest ticket, those that are massive fans of the former welterweight champion have the opportunity to meet him one on one.

Mayweather is offering fans a 'TMT Special Package' that includes a VIP meet and greet service, where fans can spend 15 minutes in a private room with the retired boxer.

The package also includes photos, a personalised glove, and a two-course meal.

However, for that special package, fans would have to fork out a whopping £1,000.

Everyone that buys a ticket will have a seat to watch former cruiserweight champion Johnny Nelson interview Mayweather for 45 minutes on stage at each venue.

Although Mayweather's appearance in the UK will excite many fans, this year's tour is much reduced from previous years. In 2016, 'Money' appeared in more than half a dozen locations across the country.

Mayweather has been retired from professional boxing since 2015, after winning his 49th match against Andre Berto. That victory ensured he finished his career unbeaten, with 26 of those wins coming by knockout.

However, since stepping out of the ring, the 39-year-old has never been far away from the headlines. Recent rumours of a comeback fight against Manny Pacquiao have begun to circulate, with the Filipino fighter looking for revenge after losing to Mayweather in 2015.

Fans of both boxing and MMA have also been dreaming of a fight between Irish UFC champion Conor McGregor and Mayweather, after a number of social media exchanges between the pair.

Perhaps the former champion is touring the UK to build hype before making a big announcement later this year? That's what fans will be hoping for at least.

