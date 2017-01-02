Kawhi Leonard must have done something to anger the Basketball Gods.

In Sunday night's game against the Hawks in Atlanta, the star San Antonio Spur had a chance to break a 100-100 tie in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, but it just wasn't meant to be.

Leonard created just enough space to release a fadeaway jumper over Thabo Sefalosha and watched as it arced perfectly toward the basket.

However, as you can see in the video below, the shot rolls around the rim, touching every inch of it, before falling harmlessly to the ground as the buzzer sounds:

That forced the game to go into overtime, but of course, to add insult to injury, the Spurs lost 114-112.

The missed game winner was part of a rare off-night for Leonard, who came back after missing the previous two games with the stomach flu. Against Atlanta, he scored only 13 points and grabbed four rebounds, well below his season averages of 24 points and six boards.

The Spurs fell to 27-7 with the rare loss, but still sit just two games behind the Golden State Warriors for first place in the Western Conference. San Antonio's tough Eastern Conference swing continues on Wednesday night as the Spurs travel to Toronto to take on the 23-10 Raptors, the second-best team in the East.

The good news is that Leonard should be nearly back to 100 percent against Toronto, so the Raptors should take care to avoid giving him another open look at the buzzer.