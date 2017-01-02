Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE won't book a feud.

Twitter war won't lead to WWE booking Roman Reigns vs. John Cena

Plenty of rumours started to circulate this week, suggesting that Roman Reigns and John Cena could be booked to battle each other relatively soon.

The root of this rumour seems to be Kevin Owens, as his antics that led to Cena and Reigns exchanging words on Twitter, despite both men having their hands full with both of the organisation’s top champions.

TWITTER FEUD

At a recent live event, Owens was up to no good as he had Reigns in a headlock, and proceeded to exchange words with a fan at ringside, mocking him for how much money he earns compared to him.

In a video that has done the rounds online, Reigns was caught breaking character as he burst out laughing, trying his best to hide his face.

He then tried to cover his tracks on Twitter, posting: “I was laughing, at KO’s merch check!!

“I made more splitting with The Shield. Imagine what it is now!”

NO PLANS

For some reason, Cena decided to chime in on Reigns’ comments, tweeting: “While @WWERomanReigns was making fun of what people earn, I was at @GeorgiaTechFB to #EarnTheDay #recognize.”

Reigns didn’t take it laying down, hitting back at the 15-time world champion, prompting rumours that all of this is a work and it could lead to something huge.

He replied: “What I #recognize is you have no clue what’s going on here.

“So just power clean and make sure you clean your weights up. #GuestInMyHouse.”

You can’t be faulted for assuming that the WWE are teasing a little something here, as it could be the next big interpromotional feud that comes our way, following on from Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton.

However, according to Ring Side News, the WWE have no plans to set up a match between the pair, they didn’t intend on building towards something before the tweets were exchanged, and that hasn’t changed anything.

So, it looks as if both men went into business for themselves and decided to call each other out.

A match between the two has been speculated for a while now, with many claiming that the two should meet when the official ‘passing of the torch’ moment takes place, but that doesn’t seem like it’ll happen anytime soon.

Let’s wait and see whether Cena responds, and whether this escalates any further.

Would you like to see Roman Reigns battle John Cena? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

WWE
Wrestlemania
Roman Reigns
AJ Styles
John Cena
Vince McMahon
Roman Reigns

