It’s becoming more habitual than happenstance for Rajon Rondo: A new organization and a renewed issue with his role.

The veteran point guard signed a two-year, $25 million deal this offseason with the Chicago Bulls, forming a ‘big three’ with fellow free agency acquisition Dwyane Wade and the incumbent Jimmy Butler. Things started well; the Bulls won eight of their first 12 games but have gone just 8-14 since November 19. In that time, Rondo, 30, lost his job as Chicago’s starting point guard and his future with the team is in doubt.

Rondo met with Bulls general manager Gar Forman and executive vice president John Paxson on New Year’s Eve to discuss his future with the team. Rondo told reporters that he would “absolutely” request a trade if he doesn’t return to the team’s rotation. Michael Carter-Williams and Jerian Grant are the options Chicago is going with at this time.

PROFESSIONALISM

Not becoming a distraction seems vital to Rondo. He could easily have bashed his coach (Fred Hoiberg), superstar teammates (Wade, Butler), or upper management for his benching. Instead, he insists that he’s focused on helping – not hurting – the Bulls.

"I'm not going to say that," Rondo told reporters on Saturday, when asked if his attributes as a player are negated by the team’s roster construction. "Am I going to think it? I thought a lot the last 24 hours. I thought a lot all season. I'm trying to figure out a way to help this team grow and get some wins."

While a one-game suspension on December 5 for ‘conduct detrimental to the team’ - which turned out to be an incident where Rondo threw a towel at associate head coach Jim Boylen – did not help Rondo, reports suggest that Chicago has no issue with him on or off the court.

That’s a change from last season when Rondo, then a member of the Sacramento Kings, was suspended for one game because he directed “a derogatory and offensive term towards a game official.” This happened during a December 3, 2015, game against the Boston Celtics in Mexico City and Rondo’s reputation as a sometimes volatile personality took a major hit.

The veteran referee Rondo directed the slur toward, Bill Kennedy, came out as a gay man shortly thereafter.

"I want to be clear, from the bottom of my heart, that I am truly sorry for what I said to Bill,” Rondo said in a statement. “There is no place on or off the court for language that disrespects anyone's sexual orientation. That is not who I am or what I believe, and I will strive every day to be a better person."

Rondo led the NBA with 11.7 assists last season and was generally viewed in a positive light by teammates and opponents, but the incident with Kennedy was a black eye on an otherwise strong season.

MAVERICKS

After spending his first eight and a half seasons with the Celtics, Rondo was finally granted his wish to be dealt to a contender in mid-December of 2014. Boston was a young team, likely a few years away from being the contenders they were with Rondo, Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett, and Paul Pierce. The Celtics sent the four-time All-Star to the Mavericks in exchange for Jae Crowder, Jameer Nelson, Brandan Wright, a 2015 first-round pick and a 2016 second-round pick.

However, Rondo did not mesh well in Dallas; he struggled to find common ground with head coach Rick Carlise, stopped passing the ball (6.5 assists in 46 games), saw a sharp decline in his free-throw shooting (45.2 percent in 46 games), and was removed in Game 2 of the first round of the western conference playoffs.

But months removed, Rondo took the high road again, telling The Chicago Tribune he has the utmost respect for his former coach.

"I have a lot of respect for Rick. Just because things don't go well doesn't mean you hate a person or that the media perception is right,” Rondo said. “Rick and I had a good relationship in the beginning. We tried to work it out. I worked with him every day on my shot. We watched film together. Not every marriage works. It was a learning process."

However, as Mavs Moneyball outlined, Carlisle was far from Rondo's first run-in with a head coach.

FUTURE

The Bulls – much like they were last season – are on the fringes of contention. Entering Sunday, they are the 10th seed in the eastern conference with a 16-18 record. While Butler is entering MVP form, Wade is clearly a diminished player and numbers have shown he and Rondo don’t play well on the floor together.

However, Rondo’s deficiency as a defender is his clear issue on the floor. As Sports Illustrated wrote in late November, teams score 13.1 more points per 100 possessions with Rondo on the floor. On the season, he’s averaging 7.2 points, 7.1 assists, and 6.5 rebounds in 29 games. For better or worse, those are typical Rondo numbers as scoring has never been his strong suit.

Despite any statements or intentions of being professional, Rondo's past speaks volumes. He could get by with erratic behavior as a perennial All-Star but not as a fringe reserve. So here we are, less than one season into Rondo’s deal with the Bulls and he may be changing uniforms yet again.