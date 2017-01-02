Pep Guardiola gives an incredibly awkward interview after Manchester City's victory

You’d think that after watching his side beat Burnley 2-1, Pep Guardiola would be satisfied.

The Citizens shook off the disappointment of losing to Liverpool 1-0 on New Year’s Eve to beat Sean Dyche’s side less than 48 hours later.

With Liverpool only managing a 2-2 draw with Sunderland in the same day, it moved them to within two points of Jurgen Klopp’s side and seven points away from Chelsea - although they have played an extra match.

Second-half goals from Gael Clichy and Sergio Aguero put them 2-0 ahead and they held on for all three points despite Ben Mee’s late strike.

But no, the Spanish boss clearly wasn’t too happy.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager may have been disappointed with the referee’s decision to send-off Fernandinho, a decision which looked harsh.

But what followed after the match was extremely bizarre.

Managers must be familiar with doing a post-match interview for TV. No matter what has just happened in the previous 90 minutes, bosses should be prepared to give their honest thoughts on what they had just witnessed.

But after BBC Match of the Day attempted to get the thoughts of Guardiola, he simply wasn’t interested. What ensued was one of the most awkward interviews we’ve ever seen.

After giving a series of blunt and bland answers, he then declared he was “so happy” with a big smile on his face in what appeared to be clear sarcasm.

Take a look:

The reaction on Twitter has also been quite astonishing. Many believe Guardiola has lost the plot at the Eithad Stadium after suffering a few losses - something he’s not used to. Take a look at the best tweets:

Despite City’s win against Burnley, it looks highly unlikely that they have the ability to overhaul Chelsea in the title race this season. After dominating Spain and Germany for Barca and Bayern previously, Guardiola is already well aware that his task at City is the toughest he’s ever had.

But giving these type of interviews will only turn you against the media which makes life a lot more difficult.

With trips to Everton and West Ham either side of a home clash against Tottenham in their next three league fixtures, Guardiola knows that January is a crucial period in his side’s season. But before they travel there for a league fixture, City will go to the London Stadium to face the Hammers in the FA Cup this coming weekend.

Guardiola is up against it and it’s clear that he is feeling the pressure despite the win. Giving strange interview like this certainly won't help.

