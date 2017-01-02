2016 was a big year for boxing, and now we’re into 2017, things are looking even better.

Many huge clashes have been confirmed, and even more are looking likely to take place as a host of champions look for worthy challengers, and fallen belt-holders look for a shot at redemption and a return to the top.

Heavyweight Tony Bellew will be fighting in one of the biggest confirmed matches of the year when he tries to spoil the comeback of former champion David Haye.

Now, in a column for Sky Sports, he has picked three unconfirmed fights he’d love to see happen in the new year.

Here are the three fights he wants to see happen this year.

Gennady Golovkin v Saul Alvarez

The first fight Bellew wants to see in 2017 is Golovkin taking on Alvarez.

The Kazakhstani boxer remains unbeaten in his professional career, whilst Alvarez has only lost once, and Bellew believes he is the most likely boxer to defeat Golovkin at middleweight level.

He said: “I believe Saul Alvarez is the only man close to middleweight who can beat Gennady Golovkin.

“I do think ‘Canelo’ would beat ‘GGG’. I just think he’s the best counter puncher left in boxing since Floyd Mayweather retired. He’s got power in either hand, he’s fluid, he’s got a fantastic defence and I just think him and ‘GGG’ would make for an amazing fight.”

Anthony Joshua v Deontay Wilder

Up next is a clash of the heavyweights.

Joshua is already set to take on Wladimir Klitschko in a few months time, but Bellew then wants to see him go up against Wilder.

A certain Tyson Fury has backed Wilder to dominate the heavyweight scene this year, and Joshua might just be a boxer he has to go through to prove that.

Bellew said: “I want to see Anthony Joshua against Deontay Wilder, purely based on the fact it's over in about 300 seconds and it would be one of the best heavyweight scraps you would see.

“Wilder is exactly as his names sounds - he's wild - and Joshua is just amazingly powerful and amazingly quick for a heavyweight of his size. Why not come to the home of boxing, do it at Wembley.”

Kell Brook v Amir Khan

Last, but by no means least, Bellew wants to see Khan vs Brook. A fight that a lot of boxing fans will want to see.

Eddie Hearn has already confirmed talks are ongoing, and he believes an announcement should be made before the end of this month.

Regarding the fight, Bellew said: “Kell Brook against Amir Khan will capture people's imaginations and to be totally honest, both have got nowhere else to go.

“They both need each other massively, because there are no big fights out there for either one of them, unless they face each other. I know Amir and Kell think differently to that, but the truth of the matter is, they both need each other.”

