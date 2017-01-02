Dak Prescott has gone from an unknown rookie to an MVP candidate in his first season in the NFL, taking the Dallas Cowboys to the number one spot in the NFC and a Super Bowl contender.

The San Francisco 49ers, on the other hand, have had quite the contrasting season, finishing with a 2-14 record compared to the Cowboys 13-3, and firing their head coach Chip Kelly, who had only been with them since the start of the season. General manager Trent Baalke was also given his marching orders.

The main reason why the Niners decided to fire Kelly was because they want the team to progress into a championship contender once more. Well, the former Philadelphia Eagles coach might have been able to provide that if they had just listened to him during the draft last year.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Bleacher Report's Matt Miller tweeted that Kelly and others in the 49ers building wanted to draft Prescott but Baalke vetoed the move and didn't draft him. Garafolo said according to CBS Sports: "There were a lot of people in that building, including Chip Kelly, I am told, who liked Dak Prescott going into the draft.

"So the fact that Prescott was tearing it up for the Cowboys while the 49ers were sitting there saying 'We have an extremely unsettled quarterback situation, we liked this guy before the draft, why is he not on our team?' That was part of the downfall for Baalke."

The 49ers did select a quarterback in the draft, taking Jeff Driskel with a sixth-round pick, while Prescott was drafted by the Cowboys with one of their fourth-round picks. The player San Francisco drafted two picks before the rookie sensation went off the board was cornerback Rashard Robinson.

To say Prescott would have been a success for the 49ers if they drafted him would be wrong because the teams have contrasting offenses. San Francisco doesn't have anywhere near as good as an offensive line as Dallas, and their receiving group is very different to the Cowboys too.

It's still an interesting 'what if' scenario, as both of their seasons could have been a lot different if Prescott played in the Bay Area in 2016, rather than down in Texas. You never know, maybe Kelly and Baalke would still have their jobs.

