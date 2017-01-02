Jamie Redknapp selects three goals better than Olivier Giroud's scorpion kick

Most people were pretty impressed with Olivier Giroud's scorpion kick against Crystal Palace on Sunday night.

The Frenchman has struggled for game time this season, but started the new year with a bang by putting away a stylish effort to keep the Gunners in the title race.

However, through all the superlatives, there was one man who remained difficult to impress.

Jamie Redknapp has seen some great goals in his time, and while he believes that Giroud's effort was the best improvised goal he's ever seen, he stopped short at going all out to say it's the best ever.

And what's more, the Sky Sports pundit doesn't even rank it in the Premier League's top 20 goals to have ever been scored, and that's a lot of goals...

He did admit that the goal was brilliant in its own right, but he pointed to three goals he felt were much more deserving of the plaudits.

These included Wayne Rooney's now famous overhead kick for Manchester United against Manchester City, Thierry Henry's dipping volley over Fabian Barthez in 2000 and Dele Alli's flick against Crystal Palace last season.

“Olivier Giroud's scorpion kick against Crystal Palace is the best improvised goal I have ever seen,” Redknapp said in the Daily Mail (via Goal).

“It wasn't something we thought he had in his locker — it was the sort of goal you would associate more with Alexis Sanchez.

“I am taking nothing away from Giroud but his strike does not make my top 20 Premier League goals.

“There is always an element of luck with those sorts of goals.

“As good as it was, I wouldn't put it in the same bracket Thierry Henry's volley against Manchester United, Wayne Rooney's overhead kick against Manchester City or Dele Alli's flick and volley last year against Crystal Palace... and the list goes on!”

Giroud himself admitted that there was a large element of luck to his goal, and unfortunately for him it wasn't even the season's first scorpion kick as Man United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored one of his own last month.

But that doesn't take anything away from Giroud's goal, and he will no doubt be thankful of it given his struggles to get on this pitch this term.

