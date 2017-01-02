Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Tennis

The two met last in November 2016.

Andy Murray expects Novak Djokovic challenge atop the tennis world rankings

Andy Murray has revealed he expects Novak Djokovic to be his main rival in 2017 as he looks to hold onto his world number one crown.

The pair look set to do battle once again as the season gets underway in Qatar on Monday, January 2.

Murray's first match is on January 3 against Jeremy Chardy as he looks to get 2017 off to a strong start.

As for Djokovic, he faces Jan-Lennard Struff on the opening day. 

Despite being the number one seed, the British star told Sky Sports that he still sees Djokovic as his main threat.

The Brit said: "In terms of the number one ranking, Novak would be.

"I had a great sort of four, five months at the end of last year and I still only got to No 1 by one match, so I know it will be very tough to stay there."

If the seedings go to plan, the pair could meet in the final of the Qatar Open on Saturday. The 29-year-old Serbian won the tournament last year, but will struggle to defend it if Murray plays the way he did towards the end of 2016. 

The former world number one made a strong start to last season, winning the Australian and French Open in the first half of the year. He beat Murray in the finals of those two competitions.

TENNIS-ATP-QAT-MURRAY

However, Djokovic tailed off over the summer, which allowed Murray to swoop in and take the crown.  

He won Wimbledon for the second time on home turf, as well as defending his Olympic gold in Brazil. The 29-year-old also won the ATP World Tour Finals in London last November to ensure he ended the year in top spot.  

When asked about 2016, Djokovic said: "I don't see the second six months of 2016 as a failure or anything like that."

He also vowed to come back stronger and give his all in every game.

TENNIS-ATP-QAT

"Without a doubt, when I'm on the court there is no other thing than to win that tennis match.

A number of other stars, including Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Tomas Berdych, are also in action in Qatar, and they'll all be looking to build confidence ahead of this year's Grand Slam tournaments. 

The Australian Open begins on January 16 before attentions turn to Roland-Garros in May.

Murray, who heads to Australia as world number one for the first time, will be looking to win the tournament for the first time in his career. 

