December was quite a month for Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas.

The 5'9" star saved his best for last, though, scoring a career-high 52 points (including a team-record 29 fourth-quarter points) on Friday night against the Miami Heat in a 117-114 victory.

While helping the Celtics finish the month with a 10-6 record, Thomas averaged a whopping 30.3 points per game and also added 5.9 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.

Because of those gaudy numbers, Thomas had no problem telling ESPN's Chris Forsberg on Monday that he believes he should be the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December:

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James won the award for November (and the last four months dating back to last season), but Thomas definitely has a case for December based on the numbers listed above.

The Celtics have won seven of their last 10 games thanks in large part to Thomas's efforts and currently sport a 20-14 record, good for third place in the Eastern Conference and only six games behind the first-place Cavaliers.

The confidence Thomas displayed in his answer to the Player of the Month question is a large part of what leads to his success. The diminutive guard doesn't mind going toe-to-toe with much taller players and always believes his shots, no matter how difficult, are going to find their way through the hoop.

As he waits to hear whether or not he will be named the conference's Player of the Month, Thomas will have a chance to get his January campaign underway on Tuesday night when the Celtics host the Utah Jazz.