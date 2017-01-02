Official online NBA destination in the UK

Los Angeles Lakers ready for anything come the trade deadline

With the February trade deadline approaching, the Los Angeles Lakers have several young assets that could yield a superstar caliber player in return. However, the team may elect to leave any significant moves until the offseason.

As Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders relays, the Lakers are not interested in a major change this season. Kyler adds that it's "doubtful" that Los Angeles does anything leading up to the deadline, possibly waiting for the summer to do so.

The Lakers have lost 15 of 17 games since the beginning of December, giving them a 12-25 record, good for 12th place in the western conference. 

In a mid-December interview with Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, Lakers general manager Mitch Kupchak addressed the possibility of a deadline deal.

“We’re fun to watch. We’re very competitive. We love our coaching staff. We love our young players. We’re going to have to be a little patient," Kupchak said.

"We’re going to have to do our job, which is to look at opportunities that may come up in the next month or two. And if there are none — which is fine with me, because I like the young guys on the team — then during the offseason, we’ll have to look at opportunities.”

Players such as Jordan Clarkson, Julius Randle, D'Angelo Russell, Larry Nance Jr., and Brandon Ingram comprise a strong, youthful core. At this time, however, the focus is to assimilate them into the Lakers culture and attempt to build around them, not separate them. 

