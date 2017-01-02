Leicester Tigers have shown director of rugby Richard Cockerill the door after their New Year’s Day loss at home to reigning Premiership Champions Saracens.

Their 12-16 defeat was their second league reverse in a row, their third in four games in all competitions.

It leaves them in fifth place in the Premiership, 15 points off leaders Wasps.

Leicester head coach Aaron Mauger will assume charge of the team on an interim basis, helped by coaches Richard Blaze and Geordan Murphy, while the club’s board carry out a coaching review.

Cockerill first joined the club as a player in 1992, and had been a part of the Tigers’ coaching staff since becoming an academy coach in 2004.

He took the top job six years later after he helped the Welford Road side retain their title as interim head coach.

He led the club to a record 10th Premiership title in 2013, but last year saw them lose a European Champions Cup semi-final and fail to get past the same stage in the playoffs for the third season running.

In a formal statement, Cockerill said: “It is with great sadness and regret that I leave my position as director of rugby with immediate effect.

“I still believe that I am the right person to lead the team at this present time but respect the board's decision to make change as they see fit in the best interests of the club.

“I wish to thank the club and in particular Simon Cohen and Peter Tom for giving me the opportunity to lead this great club and the support they have given me in the last seven years.

“I arrived back at the club in 2004 as an academy coach and leave as director of rugby with a record that speaks for itself and stands up against any in club rugby in the world.

“This club has made me the person and the coach I am today and I will never forget what they have done for me. I wish Tom Youngs and the team the very best for the future and will miss being part of the Tigers Family.”

