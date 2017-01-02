Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Mike Dean hit the headlines once again after Manchester United’s 2-0 victory over West Ham at the London Stadium on Monday evening.

The controversial referee harshly sent off West Ham’s Sofiane Feghouli for a late tackle on Phil Jones - a decision that was widely criticised.

Feghouli’s sending-off meant it was always going to be a struggle for the home side and United eventually went on to win 2-0 thanks to goals from Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Later in the match, Twitter claimed that Dean threatened West Ham midfielder Pedo Obiang by saying: “Don't look at me again, otherwise you won't be playing again”.

It’s something that we’ve, unfortunately, come to expect from Dean who appears to relish being the star of the show during matches.

But this isn’t something we’ve only seen in recent weeks.

In fact, one BBC pundit went on a rant about Dean’s arrogance back in September 2015.

Garth Crooks is often criticised for his baffling views but, after Chelsea beat Arsenal 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, he let rip on Dean. in hindsight, Crooks was spot on and it’s only taken us 16 months to realise.

The match which caused the rant saw Gabriel Paulista and Santi Cazorla dismissed for Arsenal - both of which were controversial.

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

Crooks' rant

"We all want to see 11 versus 11, it's a great game," Crooks told BBC's Final Score. 

"Don't look for excuses to send players off, that's not your job, just do your job and try your very best to keep players on the pitch.

"If they've got to go, they've got to go, but this was not that situation. I think Mike Dean's a good referee, but he's got one fault: he wants to be the star too often.

"It's really getting on my nerves because he's spoiling great games. It's not about you, Mike, it's about the games - people come here and pay good money to see football, not for you to get overofficious like a petulant school teacher."

Check out the rant below:

That’s now two matches in a row that Dean was been the talking point. He also took charge of Tottenham’s 4-1 victory over Southampton and was slammed for sending off Nathan Redmond and giving a penalty to Spurs during the match.

Maybe we should all listen to Crooks more often because he knew all along.

