While 2016 could be classed as a brilliant year in the WWE for numerous reasons, fans will be hoping the company goes all out to top it in 2017.

The WWE are in a great position with their roster, and there are numerous things they can do to satisfy and shock the fans.

Here are the five things that I believe must happen in the WWE this year.

BARON CORBIN OR BRAUN STROWMAN MUST BECOME WORLD CHAMPION

It doesn’t matter whether it happens at WrestleMania 33, or on the last show of 2017, it just needs to happen and WWE seems to be putting enough trust in the giants in recent weeks.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Strowman can be set up as the biggest monster in the company next year, showcasing his dominance by capturing the red strap and solidifying himself as a big man the company can rely on.

The same applies to Baron Corin over on SmackDown Live. While he hasn’t been in main event feuds consistently, he certainly held his own last week against AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler.

WWE can’t afford to waste them away in pointless feuds; 2017 needs to see a shock in store for either brand, and one of these two men needs to become a world champion.

THE BALOR CLUB FORMS

It’s something fans have called for since he was on NXT, and it looked likelier than ever when Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows jumped ship from NJPW to WWE.

Article continues below

While Balor is still a face, it’s an opportunity the WWE cannot afford to miss to show fans just how diverse the Irishman can be with his character. It's also a chance to show why he had rave reviews as a heel over in Japan, and it certainly helps Gallows and Anderon in return.

Plus, Balor will be Universal Champion again, why does he need to go after it as a face?

AJ STYLES VS. SAMOA JOE

Fans will know of the chemistry these two men share, and WWE will be missing out on a massive opportunity if they don’t book it.

WWE need to ask themselves whether they want to waste him away in meaningless feuds with mid card stars, which probably won’t benefit anybody, as he flops on the main roster.

Or whether they want fans at the end of 2017 to look back and say that Styles vs. Joe was the feud and the match of the year.

Joe has plenty of potential on the main roster, and matches with the likes of Cena and Brock Lesnar will be touted, but it’s a clash with AJ that will have fans raving about it the most for years to come.

SHINSUKE NAKAMURA DEBUTS ON THE MAIN ROSTER

There was a lot of buzz surrounding his arrival, and fans have been wanting the WWE to finally pull the trigger for months now.

He’s had great matches on NXT, but there are plenty more options on the main roster, and it comes as no real surprise that the term ‘dream match’ is thrown around whenever The King of Strong Style is mentioned.

It’s not a knock on NXT, as it’s done wonderful things for stars on the main roster, but there comes a time when somebody becomes too big for the brand, and Nakamura is that man.

The longer the WWE wait, the less of an impact it will have; just imagine the reaction from fans when his incredible theme music hits the PA system.

DANIEL BRYAN TAKES ON THE MIZ IN ONE MORE MATCH

The tension between the pair has been well-documented ever since they were paired on NXT, and both have done a fantastic job of keeping that hatred alive, relevant and genuine ever since.

Whether the WWE allows Bryan to compete one more time remains to be seen, but surely there must be one big payoff to this out-of-ring feud?

The fact is, The Miz is the best natural heel in the WWE today, and the fans still love Bryan, regardless of the role the company places him in.

The Miz has a great injury record, he never puts his opponents in any real danger, and you’ll find it difficult to pick out one time where The Miz has been out with injury himself.

Bryan will be in safe hands, it just needs to be a match which brings a natural conclusion and we can finally say we saw Bryan compete one more time in 2017.

What do you think needs to happen in WWE in 2017? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms