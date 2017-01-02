Pep Guardiola makes shocking admission that he's already thinking of retirement

It's been a tough few months for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

With the season passing the halfway point, the club's title hopes hang in the balance as they sit seven points behind leaders Chelsea in third and their performances have come in for some serious criticism as the weeks have progressed.

Following their pursuit of the 45-year-old, and given his track record of success at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, Premier League fans were certainly hoping to see a little more from him.

However, just six months in, and it looks like he's ready to hangup his managerial boots thanks to a surprising admission he made via the Daily Mirror.

Having began his managerial career in 2007, he is just shy of a decade managing teams, but he has since confessed that 'the process of my goodbye has already started.'

"What I like is to imagine that the next step can be better - if not, I will not be here," declared Guardiola, speaking in an interview with NBC, entitled 'Inside the mind of Pep Guardiola'.

"I feel that the the process of my goodbye has already started."

"I will not be a trainer when I am 60 or 65 years old. Manchester City is three years, or maybe longer, but I am still approaching the end of my career as a manager - I am sure of that."

And when asked what he plans to do with his retirement he replied: "If you look for me, I'll be at a golf course."

Guardiola penned a three-year deal at City over the summer, believing that three years is all it takes to achieve maximum success.

His longest spell in charge of a club was four years at Barcelona, where he famously admitted that the stress of the job got to him.

Jose Mourinho even noted the change in his appearance, stating: “If you enjoy what you’re doing, you don’t lose your hair; he's got a bald head. Guardiola doesn't enjoy football."

His spiky interview following Monday's victory over Burnley suggested that he may not be cut out for Premier League management for too long, but it would sure be a shame to see him walk away from the game after such a short spell.

