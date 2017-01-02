While Kristaps Porzingis is in the midst of a strong sophomore season, an Achilles injury will sideline him for a second straight game and one NBA scout believes the New York Knicks are endangering his future.

The scout, who spoke to Marc Berman of the New York Post, believes that Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek is overexerting his power forward. While the 7-foot-3 Porzingis is averaging 20.1 points and 7.8 rebounds this season, he's still adjusting to the rigors of the NBA.

“He’s just turned 21,’’ the scout said. “They’re draining Kristaps, putting more minutes on him than anyone. Physically he grew in the offseason. It’s a tremendous amount of strain on new material — ligaments, tendons, knee joints for a big guy. It’s unbelievable stress on his body.’’

Porzingis stated recently that his goal is to play in all 82 games this season. But missing back-to-back contests obviously ends that. The Latvian big man said he felt his Achilles a few games ago but it started to "not feel right" on Saturday, which is when he sat out the Knicks' 129-122 loss to the Houston Rockets.

"It is (disappointing) but at the same time I have to be smart," Porzingis said (via the New York Post). “I’m not going to win a medal for playing 82 games. If things like this happen, it’s important for me to get ready for the next game than try to go all 82 and not be able to be 100 percent."

The scout maintains that it's crucial for the Knicks not to overwork Porzingis as he settles into the lofty expectations of being labeled a franchise player in just his second NBA season.

“Porzingis is a tremendous talent, with a lot of potential, but it’s still potential," the scout said.