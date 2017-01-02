There’s a reason why so many competitors have such high praise for the legendary commentator, Jim Ross.

We’ve had special requests from the likes of The Undertaker to call his matches, as he brings a completely different dynamic to the announcer’s desk.

LEGENDARY

He had a lengthy career with the WWE and called some of the most memorable moments of all time, so you’d assume it’s quite difficult to pick out a handful after witnessing so many.

However, speaking to The Sun, JR revealed the rivalry which stands out to him the most in his career, as well as other feuds he enjoyed calling when he was sat behind the WWE’s commentary table.

It’s difficult to argue with his top choice as well, as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin set the standard for many of today’s talents to follow.

He said: “I’ve been so blessed to call great matches in the ‘70s and ‘80s, but the matches that were the most significant were the three main events that Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock had at WrestleMania 15, 17 and 19.

FAVOURITE RIVALRIES

“Although those three matches were excellent, what they meant to the business and what they meant to the talents were really special.

“There were a lot of great ones, but if I had to pick out a series or a rivalry, I’d pick out The Rock and Austin because of what they meant to WWE at the time, and the business in general and where their lives had taken them since.

“They established that great fan base in WWE, certainly in Rock’s case, he’s been able to parley that into an amazing career.”

JR also went on to add the likes of Kurt Angle and Shawn Michaels had matches he enjoyed calling the most in his illustrious career.

He added: “Ric Flair vs. Ricky Steamboat from 1989 was a classic, Mick Foley and Triple H had some great matches.

“Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker had some great matches, there’s so many and I’ve been blessed to come around at the right time to call those matches.

“Kurt Angle matches were phenomenal, Brock Lesnar, especially in his younger days when he was wrestling full time was a sight to behold.”

