MVG.

Invader steals the World Darts Championship trophy during play

The World Darts Championship final brought us the sublime and the ridiculous.

Gary Anderson was looking to defend his crown to win a third straight world title. However, he faced Michael van Gerwen who won an incredible 25 trophies during 2016.

Despite being level at 2-2 after four sets, Van Gerwen broke away to establish a 6-2 lead.

The standard of darts was incredible and everything was going swimmingly for the Dutchman. That was until, just as he was about to throw a dart, an intruder came onto the oche and attempted to steal the trophy.

Understandably, MVG lost his focus and Anderson ended up taken the set to bring it back to 6-3.

However, Van Gerwen managed to keep his nerve to see out a 7-3 victory and claim the world title with a bullseye. As well as getting his hands on the trophy, he also pocketed £350,000 prize money. Not a bad night’s work.

Take a look at the incredible moment somebody ran onto the oche:

The reaction on Twitter was quite incredible, with many people thoroughly enjoying the invader’s actions:

