Arsene Wenger makes contact with Serie A star to replace Santi Cazorla

All careers must come to an end, and now that he is the wrong side of 30, Santi Cazorla's time at Arsenal looks to be running out of gas.

Arsene Wenger famously changes up his squad when players reach the landmark age and the Spaniard is not likely to be any different.

Cazorla's injury problems have restricted him to just eight appearances in the Premier League so far this season, and rumour has it Wenger has already spied his ideal replacement.

Article continues below

According to a report in The Sun, Wenger has reached out to Juventus forward Miralem Pjanic about a possible move to north London.

And the good news is that apparently the Bosnian international has responded enthusiastically, and the two parties are now working towards making a verbal agreement.

Article continues below

However, having missed out on prime target Axel Witsel to the millions on offer in the Chinese Super League, Juventus are unsurprisingly reluctant to lose him.

And while the January window may prove too soon to put such a deal into place, the report states that the Gunners are willing to test Juve's resolve with a £28million offer.

His arrival would almost certainly be the end of the line for Cazorla, who has been a fan favourite at the Emirates since his arrival in 2012.

Pjanic, though, has been in sterling form for the defending Italian champions this term, scoring six goals in 18 appearances across all competitions.

He was consistently linked with a move to England before he joined Juve, but opted to stay in Italy when he moved on from Roma in June.

Pjanic penned a five-year deal with Juve when he arrived, meaning Arsenal would have to buy out the remainder of his contract.

And though Cazorla is usually a key member of Arsene Wenger's squad when fit, his age and persistent injury problems this term will surely have him eyeing up potential replacements.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms