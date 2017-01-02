Manchester United won their sixth consecutive Premier League match against West Ham on Monday evening but there was only one man making the headlines - Mike Dean.

The controversial referee sent off West Ham’s Sofiane Feghouli after just 15 minutes following his challenge on Phil Jones. Dean was probably the only man in the stadium that believed the midfielder deserved to be dismissed.

A video then emerged on Twitter of Dean telling Pedro Obiang not to look at him again or he’ll be off. Whether or not he actually said that is unknown, but it certainly wouldn’t surprise anyone if those words did come out of his mouth.

That’s because we’re all too used to Dean’s rather strange actions whilst refereeing.

Not only are some of his decisions questionable at best, but his behaviour can sometimes be incredibly bizarre.

In fact, it’s so strange that Twitter user @ReidTheGame has created a compilation video of Dean’s ‘highlights’.

The clip includes dummies, no-look yellow cards and just generally strange facial expressions.

Dean's highlights

Take a look:

Former United defender Gary Neville was co-commentating on the match in London and admitted that it was a poor decision from Dean to send off Feghouli - and also highlighted the fact that United’s second goal was clearly offside.

Gary Neville on Mike Dean

"I think it's maybe the reaction of the Manchester United players, the reaction of Phil Jones maybe, obviously who no doubt would have taken a kick and would have been hurt by it," Neville told Sky Sports.

"It's a poor decision, and I actually think that the Kouyate tackle in the second half was a red card, where he goes over the top of the ball on Mkhitaryan. It's far worse; it's a definite leg-breaker, with his studs showing.

"His head was a mess after that Mike Dean, he's had a really poor day, and to compound that the linesman has too, with Ibrahimovic offside for the second goal. It's not been a good day for the officials, Manchester United have benefited from that today.

"Slaven Bilic, I'm sure, will be furious. It's very difficult when they get one shot of it, and we get four or five. But in the stadium here, I must say, nobody thought it was going to be a red card.

"Everyone thought when the red card came out, wow, because it didn't feel like a red card moment."

Poor old, Mike Dean. But if he continues to make awful decision and behave strangly, he will always make the headlines. That’s what he wants after all, right?

