Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Dele Alli.

Real Madrid propose swap deal with Spurs for Dele Alli

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It's not often that an Englishman is linked with a move abroad.

Apart from Joe Hart last summer, there aren't any high profile English players plying their trade overseas right now.

Welshman Gareth Bale made the jump in 2013, and it now seems that Real Madrid could be set to raid Tottenham once again by putting an intriguing deal on the table for another of their star players.

Article continues below

Dele Alli has enjoyed a somewhat meteoric rise to prominence since arriving in 2015, going from a promising youngster in League One to an all-out England international in the space of just 18 months.

And according to the Daily Mirror, the Spanish giants have been monitoring the 20-year-old for some time now, and will put a swap deal on the table to tempt Spurs into doing business over the summer.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: The New York Jets somehow scored 10 points in zero seconds

Watch: The New York Jets somehow scored 10 points in zero seconds

Reggie Bush has just set the NFL's most unwanted record

Reggie Bush has just set the NFL's most unwanted record

The Big Show has lost an insane amount of weight recently

The Big Show has lost an insane amount of weight recently

Stone Cold Steve Austin explains why he will never wrestle again

Stone Cold Steve Austin explains why he will never wrestle again

Liverpool fans blame one player for their 2-2 draw with Sunderland [Tweets]

Liverpool fans blame one player for their 2-2 draw with Sunderland [Tweets]

Mike Dean appears to make threat to Obiang - and Twitter can't believe it

Mike Dean appears to make threat to Obiang - and Twitter can't believe it

Real are currently still under a transfer embargo and won't be able to sign players again until the summer.

Recently, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino said that Alli was worth around £50million, having only just signed a new six-year deal at the club worth around £60,000-per-week.

But Real will look to offer playmaker Isco in part exchange after he was told that he doesn't feature in coach Zinedine Zidane's plans.

Both Isco and James Rodriguez are said to be on the way out of the club as they have a number of high salaries they could do with getting off their books.

Real Madrid CF v RC Deportivo La Coruna - La Liga

The interest from Spain could see Tottenham pressured into making another lucrative offer to keep him happy.

However, Real could face something of a scramble to land the player's signature as French champions Paris Saint-Germain are also believed to be keen on snapping him up.

The report states that Alli would find it difficult to turn down a move to Spain, but whether he is ready for such a jump so early into his career remains to be seen.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Isco
La Liga
Tottenham Hotspur
Real Madrid
England Football
Football
Premier League

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again