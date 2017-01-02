Real Madrid propose swap deal with Spurs for Dele Alli

It's not often that an Englishman is linked with a move abroad.

Apart from Joe Hart last summer, there aren't any high profile English players plying their trade overseas right now.

Welshman Gareth Bale made the jump in 2013, and it now seems that Real Madrid could be set to raid Tottenham once again by putting an intriguing deal on the table for another of their star players.

Dele Alli has enjoyed a somewhat meteoric rise to prominence since arriving in 2015, going from a promising youngster in League One to an all-out England international in the space of just 18 months.

And according to the Daily Mirror, the Spanish giants have been monitoring the 20-year-old for some time now, and will put a swap deal on the table to tempt Spurs into doing business over the summer.

Real are currently still under a transfer embargo and won't be able to sign players again until the summer.

Recently, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino said that Alli was worth around £50million, having only just signed a new six-year deal at the club worth around £60,000-per-week.

But Real will look to offer playmaker Isco in part exchange after he was told that he doesn't feature in coach Zinedine Zidane's plans.

Both Isco and James Rodriguez are said to be on the way out of the club as they have a number of high salaries they could do with getting off their books.

The interest from Spain could see Tottenham pressured into making another lucrative offer to keep him happy.

However, Real could face something of a scramble to land the player's signature as French champions Paris Saint-Germain are also believed to be keen on snapping him up.

The report states that Alli would find it difficult to turn down a move to Spain, but whether he is ready for such a jump so early into his career remains to be seen.

