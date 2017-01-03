After their 2-2 draw with Sunderland on Monday, Liverpool’s title challenge took a major blow.

The result saw them go to within five points of the league leaders but Antonio Conte’s side now have a game in hand.

It was always going to be a tough ask for the Reds after their crunch match against Manchester City had finished just 43-and-a-half hours earlier.

Even before the match at the Stadium of Light, Jurgen Klopp had questioned the fact they had to travel to the north east with just one day break after a massive match with their title-rivals.

Despite Klopp being in charge last season, he has never experienced two matches with just a days rest and admitted it was a unique situation for him. Therefore, he was unsure how to approach it with the players. Did he make wholesale changes or did he hope they continued the momentum from their victory over Pep Guardiola’s side?

Well, it was very much the latter as he made just one change from the 1-0 win with the injured Jordan Henderson missing out.

And Klopp has revealed that he actually gave his players the chance to opt out of the Sunderland clash - and that he wouldn’t punish them if they didn’t want to play. However, he may regret doing so as they all said they wanted to play meaning he only made the one enforced change.

Klopp gave his players an option

"I don’t know how it feels when you have to do the things you have to do today," he said.

"I told the players if nobody wanted to play I would never speak about and not tell anyone, but nobody came and that was a good thing. About the football we played, I actually have no idea how to speak about it."

Klopp couldn't understand

Klopp saw his side take to lead on two occasions through Daniel Sturridge and Sadio Mane but two Jermain Defoe penalties meant that Liverpool had to settle for just a point. And the German boss simply couldn’t understand the performance because he didn’t know how his players were feeling physically.

"I am not able to explain it because I don't know exactly what I saw, my team were fighting but I wasn't sure if they could do it," he added.

"We can play better football but I'm not sure if you can play better with that break".

Liverpool could now find themselves eight points adrift of Chelsea if the Blues manage to beat Tottenham at White Hart Lane on Wednesday. Maybe Klopp will regret relying on his players to tell him if they were feeling fit enough to play and just rotated the squad on his own accord.

