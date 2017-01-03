In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to the NFC North title on Sunday.

There are more bets on Green Bay Packers to win the Super Bowl than anyone else

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Sunday saw the climax of the NFL regular season and it would throw up a few play-off changing shocks.

From the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders swapping positions in the AFC play-offs to the Green Bay Packers coming from behind to claim the NFC North title, it was a dramatic day.

An underdog tale?

While no-one is really looking past the New England Patriots in the AFC play-offs and many are already willing to crown them Super Bowl champions, that's not what Las Vegas is saying.

SUBMIT AN ARTICLE

Got an opinion on the NFL Play-offs? Share it by submitting an article to GMS here: http://gms.to/haveyoursay5

Article continues below

As the gambling capital of the world, everyone looks to Vegas to see where money is being placed ahead of the world's biggest sports events.

Looking ahead to Super Bowl LI, New England may be the favourites, but the fourth seed in the NFC, the Green Bay Packers have had more bets placed on them.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: The New York Jets somehow scored 10 points in zero seconds

Watch: The New York Jets somehow scored 10 points in zero seconds

Reggie Bush has just set the NFL's most unwanted record

Reggie Bush has just set the NFL's most unwanted record

The Big Show has lost an insane amount of weight recently

The Big Show has lost an insane amount of weight recently

Stone Cold Steve Austin explains why he will never wrestle again

Stone Cold Steve Austin explains why he will never wrestle again

Liverpool fans blame one player for their 2-2 draw with Sunderland [Tweets]

Liverpool fans blame one player for their 2-2 draw with Sunderland [Tweets]

Mike Dean appears to make threat to Obiang - and Twitter can't believe it

Mike Dean appears to make threat to Obiang - and Twitter can't believe it

The Packers are priced at 8-1 to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy, but a report by ESPN has claimed "more bets have been placed on the Packers to win the Super Bowl than any other team at multiple Las Vegas sportsbooks. "

Whilst the report also claims that more money has actually been placed on the Patriots to win in Houston, fans clearly feel like the Packers have a good chance.

It won't be easy for Aaron Rodgers and co. though as they welcome Eli Manning and the New York Giants to Lambeau Field in the Wildcard weekend.

Green Bay's reward for overcoming the Giants could be the toughest road game in the NFC with a trip to the number one seeded Dallas Cowboys.

Green Bay vs Dallas would certainly be an interesting game to watch and victory over the Giants - plus no shock in Seattle, will guarantee it will happen.

The road to Super Bowl LI goes through Dallas and with teams like the Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons holding higher seeds than Green Bay, it will be very difficult for the Packers.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
New York Giants
New England Patriots
Green Bay Packers
NFL
NFL Playoffs

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again