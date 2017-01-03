Sunday saw the climax of the NFL regular season and it would throw up a few play-off changing shocks.

From the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders swapping positions in the AFC play-offs to the Green Bay Packers coming from behind to claim the NFC North title, it was a dramatic day.

An underdog tale?

While no-one is really looking past the New England Patriots in the AFC play-offs and many are already willing to crown them Super Bowl champions, that's not what Las Vegas is saying.

As the gambling capital of the world, everyone looks to Vegas to see where money is being placed ahead of the world's biggest sports events.

Looking ahead to Super Bowl LI, New England may be the favourites, but the fourth seed in the NFC, the Green Bay Packers have had more bets placed on them.

The Packers are priced at 8-1 to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy, but a report by ESPN has claimed "more bets have been placed on the Packers to win the Super Bowl than any other team at multiple Las Vegas sportsbooks. "

Whilst the report also claims that more money has actually been placed on the Patriots to win in Houston, fans clearly feel like the Packers have a good chance.

It won't be easy for Aaron Rodgers and co. though as they welcome Eli Manning and the New York Giants to Lambeau Field in the Wildcard weekend.

Green Bay's reward for overcoming the Giants could be the toughest road game in the NFC with a trip to the number one seeded Dallas Cowboys.

Green Bay vs Dallas would certainly be an interesting game to watch and victory over the Giants - plus no shock in Seattle, will guarantee it will happen.

The road to Super Bowl LI goes through Dallas and with teams like the Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons holding higher seeds than Green Bay, it will be very difficult for the Packers.

