In typical Arsenal style, the Gunners have given themselves a mountain to climb in the title race.

It's been the same old story for Arsene Wenger's men this season, having showed promise early on in the campaign but slowly faded in the winter months.

Arsenal were once again poor against Bournemouth on Tuesday night, going 3-0 down after 60 minutes but staging a sensational comeback.

Article continues below

Alexis Sanchez struck with 20 minutes remaining before goals from Lucas Perez and Olivier Giroud salvaged an unlikely point.

Much will now depend on Wednesday's game between Tottenham and Chelsea at White Hart Lane.

Article continues below

Victory for Chelsea would see them extend their lead over Arsenal to 11 points, while Tottenham could leapfrog their north London rivals into fourth.

Arsenal fans are now presented with a very interesting question: who should they want to win?

Club legend Thierry Henry was asked the very same on Sky Sports, with presenter David Jones saying in the video below at 1:56: "So, are Arsenal cheering on Spurs tomorrow night?"

Henry then responded in the only way he knows how.

Arsenal theoretically need Tottenham to beat Chelsea in order to stay in contention, but does that mean Henry will be supporting them? Of course not.

"I won't be, but maybe they (the fans) will be," he said before bursting into laughter and adding: "That would be too much for me [to support Tottenham]."

Henry was also asked whether Arsenal are now out of the title race, to which he responded: "There's still a long way to go.

"The only thing I would say is Liverpool drew and now Arsenal the same. [Chelsea] are going to go to White Hart Lane with not the pressure that everyone wanted Liverpool and Arsenal to put on them."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms