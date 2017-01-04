Manchester United benefitted from two fortunate refereeing decisions in their 2-0 win against West Ham on Monday.

Mike Dean sent off Sofiane Feghouli for a challenge on Phil Jones when he really shouldn’t have, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic was offside when he sealed the win in the 78th minute.

You hope that over the course of an entire season incorrect decisions balance themselves out - Ibrahimovic got retribution after he had a goal wrongly ruled out for offside against Middlesbrough - but United have certainly been on the receiving end of some favourable calls in recent weeks.

Feghouli’s sending off , which you can watch by scrolling down the page, swung the tie heavily in United’s favour. It meant the Hammers had to play 75 minutes with 10 men.

United great Gary Neville was one of many who though Dean made a mistake.

Feghouli's harsh sending off

"I think the strange thing was, looking at the replay, when a referee knows it's a red card, I'm not quite sure why [Dean] looks behind him as if play is going to carry on,” Neville told Sky Sports, per the Evening Standard. “That says that he's not thinking straight about the challenge.

"I think it's the reaction maybe of the Manchester United players, the reaction of Phil Jones obviously who no doubt will have taken a kick and got hurt through it, but... Feghouli overruns the ball and dives in towards Phil Jones.

"They both lunge in towards each other, and Phil Jones comes off worse, maybe it's that reaction, but you look at Mike Dean... to me it's not a red card.

"[Dean] follows the play - I'm not quite sure why you would follow the play if you were intent on giving a red card straight away, and I think the reaction of the Manchester United players - he looks at Phil Jones, and I'm not quite sure why he would need to look at the United player - it's a poor decision."

Recent luck

United have had decisions go against them this season. Claudio Bravo could have been sent off in the Manchester derby in September for a nasty lunge at Wayne Rooney, while Jose Mourinho was alleged to have went “ballistic” at Mark Clattenburg after he failed to award United a penalty in their 0-0 draw against Burnley in October.

Yet Feghouli’s red card was just one of plenty that has gone their way in recent matches. BBC Radio Manchester journalist Liam Bradford noted seven controversial incidents in United’s last five games that went the way of the Red Devils.

Check it out below.

We’ve included clips of some of those incidents below.

Mkhitaryan's offside goal vs Middlesbrough

Ibrahimovic's handball for Pogba's goal vs Palace

Rojo's horror tackle vs Everton

Ibrahimovic's senseless charge into West Brom's Craig Dawson

