The year 2016 was an eventful one in the NBA: Legends retired (Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett), fan favorites departed for greener pastures (Kevin Durant), and the reigning NBA champions Golden State Warriors blew a 3-1 series lead in the NBA Finals last season.

With the new year underway, we've already seen some incredible performances and moments. But 2016 provided fans with some fantastic circus shots that featured some of the most unlikely acrobatic shots you will ever see. From Andre Iguodala to Danny Green

Take a look at the top 10 circus shots from the last calendar year.

Some takeaways from these highlights include Brook Lopez, who was involved in two of the circus shots. The first was his own, no-look, behind-the-back heave at the basket, which was ranked as the seventh-best shot. The sixth-best was Marcus Smart's Dr.J-esque reserve layup with Lopez on him defencively.

Ande Iguodala landed the No.1 spot on this list with a spectacular play against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Considering the antics and circus capabilities of Stephen Curry on a basketball court, it's surprising to not see the two-time MVP on the list. Either way, these are some outstanding highlights.