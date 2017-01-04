Belfast boxing star Carl Frampton says he wants to win the world title in three different weight classes.

The Irishman faces Leo Santa Cruz in an immediate rematch later in January. The fight is to defend his WBA super featherweight title.

Frampton was the victor the last time the pair met, scraping through on points in his first fight at 126lbs.

That victory came off the back of success in unifying his super-bantamweight title against Scott Quigg earlier in the year.

Frampton has been out in Las Vegas for a month, preparing himself for the unthinkable: to be the first Irishman to hold titles in three different classes.

"I want to be a three-weight world champion," he told Sky Sports.

"That is the goal. It wasn't necessarily at the start of my career, when you reach targets you set new goals and Steve Collins is the only other Irishman to hold world titles in different divisions, so I want to stand alone."

Collins beat Eubank Sr

Frampton is looking to follow in the footsteps of his Irish counterpart from Dublin, Collins, who won titles in the middleweight and super-middleweight throughout his illustrious career.

Collins famously became the first man to defeat Chris Eubank Sr in 1995, and serves only as an inspiration for the Belfast-born boxer.

Frampton is expecting a convincing win

Frampton has consistently been linked with a featherweight unification fight as of late, but is putting that to one side in his adamancy of beating Santa Cruz for the second bout running:

"I've been working hard and sparring well and although I am 30, I feel I am getting better and if I take what I've been doing into the gym so far in with me, I am going to win the fight convincingly," he said.

"We'll pretty much be in Las Vegas for a month. When I was over last time, when I fought him in New York, we went over a month early and we don't fix what's not broken.

"We are going to to it again; get used to the time difference, just get used to the surroundings and just soak it all up, enjoy myself when I'm out there for the big fight."

As Frampton dreams big, he must first overcome the hurdle of Santa Cruz on January 28th, a fight that will give a strong indication as to the feasibility of Frampton's massive aim.

