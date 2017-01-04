ESPN’s Max Kellerman said on the December 15, 2016, edition of First Take, “every day is the best day to trade Carmelo [Anthony] because he’s only getting older.” Fast forward a few weeks, and it’s become clearer that Anthony’s days in New York – god-willing – are numbered.

Let’s be clear: Anthony’s shortcomings on defence do not detract from his overall prowess. He’s one of the NBA’s elite scorers, a surefire Hall of Famer, and arguably one of the top five players of his era. But after 14 NBA seasons and not advancing past the conference finals, Anthony’s days to win that elusive championship ring are dwindling.

Approaching his 33rd birthday, Anthony has maintained his love for New York and desire to win a championship – and retire – with the Knicks. But after five straight losses, the Knicks sit in the 10th place in the eastern conference with a 16-18 record; frustrations are boiling from all sides.

Head coach Jeff Hornacek questioned the team’s defencive ability after losing 115-103 to the offensively-challenged Orlando Magic in New York on Monday.

"I don't think our guys aren't trying," Hornacek said of the team’s defense, which is allowing 108 points, the sixth-worst total in the league. "Maybe we're just not capable of it. I don't know. That's what we're going to have to figure out."

"I have to find someone to play some defence.”

Anthony, who’s averaging 21.8 points and 6.1 rebounds in 33 games this season, said he wants to discuss Hornacek’s assessment in person, adding in a sarcastic retort.

“I hope he ain’t giving up — what, 33 games?’’ Anthony said of Hornacek’s criticism. “I might as well just pack my stuff now — giving up already.’’

Hornacek certainly seemed like he gave up when Anthony – going into business for himself – ignored a play drawn up by his coach and took an ill-advised shot on Monday. Disgusted, Hornacek simply turned his back on the play and walked away.

Those aren’t exactly votes of confidence from either side.

Anthony, who has two more years left on his deal with New York, could be a trade deadline asset if the team fails to improve. The issue? It’s the same thing it has always been: the Knicks have not surrounded Anthony with the caliber of talent a championship team needs.

Sure, Derrick Rose has shown flashes of his past MVP form – aside from that, the team has not functioned well.

Joakim Noah, in the first year of a four-year, $72 million pact is a clearly diminished player; Courtney Lee, despite his three-point shooting, isn’t having the impact the Knicks hoped; Kristaps Porzingis, the likely future of the team, is nursing a sore Achilles as scouts question if the Knicks are running the 21-year-old into the ground.

The moves didn’t seem like they were made because team president Phil Jackson wanted to improve the team; rather, they were made so people can’t say the Knicks are bad for a lack of trying.

To make matters worse, Jackson is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. From his language in reference to LeBron James’ group of associates to his publicised separation from longtime fiance Jeanie Buss, to his criticism of Anthony himself, ownership isn’t showing championship aspirations.

“Carmelo, a lot of times, wants to hold the ball longer than — we have a rule: If you hold a pass two seconds, you benefit the defense,” Jackson told CBS Sports. “So he has a little bit of a tendency to hold it for three, four, five seconds, and then everybody comes to a stop. That is one of the things we work with.”

Anthony expressed his surprise and disappointment with Jackson’s comments – not exactly showing signs of team chemistry.

The fact is, the Knicks need to look ahead to next 10 years of Porzingis, not the next two – possibly one - season(s) of Melo. New York has had one truly good season with Anthony as the star, the 2012-13 campaign when they went 54-28 but lost to the Indiana Pacers in the conference semifinals. Aside from that season, the Knicks, in five full seasons of Anthony (not including 2016-17), have accumulated a 176-218 record.

The league is speeding up and Melo – along with the Knicks – is slowing down. Going back to Kellerman’s point, the best time to trade Anthony is at this exact moment.

“Trade him now because you couldn’t trade him yesterday and don’t wait till tomorrow,” Kellerman emphatically stated.

Anthony is known for taking the high road, it's time he takes that same road -- gives up his no-trade clause - and goes to a winning organization.