With less than four weeks until the Royal Rumble and the start of the Road to WrestleMania, all eyes have already started looking towards WrestleMania weekend.

With the Road to WrestleMania also comes the annual reveal of what former superstars will be inducted in the Hall of Fame.

First name announced

Many of the biggest names in professional wrestling history are already in the WWE Hall of Fame and the first name expected to be inducted in 2017 has been revealed.

A report on WrestlingInc.com has claimed that the first name to be inducted into the 2017 Hall of Fame class is former WCW Champion Diamond Dallas Page.

Page has spent time in WCW, WWE and TNA and since ending his career, has been credited with helping with the rehabilitation of several superstars.

While Page was a big name in WCW, his arrival in WWE came during the much criticised invasion story line of 2001.

Page was given one of the most memorable introductions of any former WCW superstar when he made the journey to WWE.

Entering in a very controversial 'stalker' role surrounding the Undertaker and his then wife, Page made a splash when he arrived, but his hype was relatively short lived.

Since leaving the ring, he has entered the world of yoga and has even helped superstars like Scott Hall and Jake 'The Snake' Roberts work through personal problems.

If Page is to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year, he is not expected to be the lead name in this year's class.

Each year one notable name is added to lead the class of inductees and while Page would bring with him a lot of respect, he would not be expected to be the lead name.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place the night before WrestleMania on April 3rd.

