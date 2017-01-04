We have entered play-off season in the NFL, meaning that the year has come to a disappointing end for 20 other teams.

Whilst many teams without play-off football will be disappointed, surely none can be more so than the 1-15 Cleveland Browns.

Time to make amends

The Browns endured a tough 2016, gaining just the one win over the San Diego Chargers and even then, they had to wait until week 16 to get it.

The Browns narrowly avoided joining the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only teams in NFL history to go 0-16 but they did endure their worst season in franchise history.

While 2017 may have a bit more promise for the Browns who currently hold the number one pick in the draft, and hold two picks within the top 15 of the first round.

However before they can reach the draft, the team have attempted to make amends with their fans by sending out an e-mail to their season ticket holders.

Sending an e-mail to the season ticket holders to apologise for their horrendous season is a good way to start their off-season, but they have a long way to go.

With owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam showing their support for head coach Hue Jackson and their upper management, the Browns could be under even more pressure in 2017.

2016 is certainly a year to forget for the Cleveland Browns, but they did have one big positive to come from the season, Terrelle Pryor.

The Browns wide receiver had spells as a runningback and quarterback this season and seemed to impress everyone over the year.

With Pryor, the Browns have a man to start building their team around, but they certainly have a long way to go.

