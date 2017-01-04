The first episode of Smackdown Live of 2017 turned out to be quite an important one as we saw the contract signing for the WWE Title match at the Royal Rumble and a new Intercontinental Champion crowned.

While it was a big night for Dean Ambrose, it was a disastrous night for Dolph Ziggler, who suffered yet another loss.

Got the better of him

Ziggler was put in a one on one match against Baron Corbin for the second time in three weeks and once again suffered a defeat.

The two men both competed for the WWE Championship last week but came up short as Champion AJ Styles retained his title.

Ziggler could be forgiven for blaming Corbin for his lost WWE Championship shot, and he aimed to take revenge tonight.

It didn't quite go well for him though as Corbin not only got the win, but pushed Ziggler over the line.

As Corbin looked to have some evil intentions in mind for the Show off, Kalisto would come down to fight the Lone Wolf off.

Eventually though, once Corbin was gone, Ziggler would attack Kalisto and yell that he doesn't need him.

The fans were happy to see Ziggler deliver the super kick to Kalisto and began chanting yes and his possible heel turn.

Ziggler's night didn't end there though as he was later involved in a backstage altercation with Apollo Crews.

Crews took exception to Ziggler's actions and the two could now be set to clash over the coming weeks.

A new attitude from Ziggler could be just what he needs after what turned out to be a fairly turbulent 2016.

