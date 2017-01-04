Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

Ziggler has finally let frustration get the better of him.

Dolph Ziggler turns heel on Smackdown Live

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The first episode of Smackdown Live of 2017 turned out to be quite an important one as we saw the contract signing for the WWE Title match at the Royal Rumble and a new Intercontinental Champion crowned.

While it was a big night for Dean Ambrose, it was a disastrous night for Dolph Ziggler, who suffered yet another loss.

Got the better of him

Ziggler was put in a one on one match against Baron Corbin for the second time in three weeks and once again suffered a defeat.

JOIN THE DEBATE

Is Ziggler better as a heel? Join the debate by becoming a GMS writer HERE: http://gms.to/haveyoursay1

Article continues below

The two men both competed for the WWE Championship last week but came up short as Champion AJ Styles retained his title.

Ziggler could be forgiven for blaming Corbin for his lost WWE Championship shot, and he aimed to take revenge tonight.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Dak Prescott and Connor Cook will struggle in the Playoffs - NFL history proves it

Dak Prescott and Connor Cook will struggle in the Playoffs - NFL history proves it

WWE turned Dolph Ziggler heel for one very interesting reason

WWE turned Dolph Ziggler heel for one very interesting reason

Rumour: WWE reportedly lining up surprising feud for John Cena in 2017

Rumour: WWE reportedly lining up surprising feud for John Cena in 2017

Twitter was surprised with what David Luiz did to Alderweireld before a corner

Twitter was surprised with what David Luiz did to Alderweireld before a corner

Juventus want one of two Real Madrid stars in return for Paulo Dybala [Sun]

Juventus want one of two Real Madrid stars in return for Paulo Dybala [Sun]

It didn't quite go well for him though as Corbin not only got the win, but pushed Ziggler over the line.

As Corbin looked to have some evil intentions in mind for the Show off, Kalisto would come down to fight the Lone Wolf off.

Eventually though, once Corbin was gone, Ziggler would attack Kalisto and yell that he doesn't need him.

The fans were happy to see Ziggler deliver the super kick to Kalisto and began chanting yes and his possible heel turn.

Ziggler's night didn't end there though as he was later involved in a backstage altercation with Apollo Crews.

Crews took exception to Ziggler's actions and the two could now be set to clash over the coming weeks.

A new attitude from Ziggler could be just what he needs after what turned out to be a fairly turbulent 2016.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
WWE Smackdown

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again