UFC

Rousey could be set for more time away from the octagon.

Ronda Rousey given six week medical suspension

Football News
The world of UFC was rocked after the return of Ronda Rousey saw her suffer a TKO defeat at the hands of Amanda Nunes in just 48 seconds.

The return of Rousey had been much hyped and carried a lot of expectations, but they were all destroyed by Nunes.

Six weeks out

Following her loss at UFC 207, everyone was left wondering what is next for Ronda Rousey, but the Nevada State Athletic Commission has answered that for everyone.

The Commission released their medical suspensions to FOX Sports on Tuesday and listed amongst them was Rousey.

Rousey will now be suspended for six weeks due to medical reasons and will be absent until February 14th.

While Rousey is suspended until mid- February, she is also to have no contact until January 30th.

Her medical suspension coming off the back of her TKO defeat to Nunes is a big blow for the one time darling of the UFC.

It was her second straight loss after losing to Holly Holm in November last year, but Rousey has been heavily compensated for her loss.

The paychecks were also announced Tuesday and Rousey earned a huge $3 million paycheck for her 48 second long fight.

Working out at an astonishing $62,500 per second of her defeat, Rousey has recorded one of the highest paychecks in UFC history.

Now all eyes will look forward for Rousey as everyone wonders what will come next for her, whether that be a move to the WWE or an attempt at another UFC comeback.

Topics:
UFC
Conor McGregor
Ronda Rousey

