The first episode of Smackdown in 2017 has heralded a new Championship reign and Dean Ambrose has become a two time Intercontinental Champion.

The Lunatic Fringe was given a chance to challenge the Miz for the title last week and following a dramatic main event, he has finally ended his title reign.

Getting personal

The rivalry between Ambrose and Miz has gotten very personal as Ambrose's private relationship with interviewer Renee Young has been brought into the spotlight.

Ambrose has been looking for revenge on Miz for two weeks now and he finally got what he wanted tonight as he took away the one thing Miz cares about.

It wasn't easy for Ambrose however as he was almost disqualified thanks to Maryse and he was hit with the belt from behind by Miz.

Ambrose overcame the odds though and managed to win the title as he has started his 2017 off with a bang.

Ambrose did well to overcome the Miz and Maryse together and he now has the right to call himself a two time tag team champion.

It doesn't look like the feud between Ambrose and Miz will be ending anytime soon as the intensely personal rivalry doesn't show any signs of slowing.

It took another step further tonight as Maryse was involved in a backstage altercation with Renee Young.

