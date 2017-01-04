Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain praised for reaction to Olivier Giroud’s celebration v Bournemouth

Olivier Giroud has been heavily criticised by some Arsenal supporters for his enthusiastic celebration after scoring the 92nd-minute equaliser against Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

The Frenchman’s header helped Arsenal complete a quite remarkable comeback.

Arsene Wenger’s men were 3-0 down with 20 minutes remaining but secured a precious point thanks to goals from Alexis Sanchez, Lucas Perez and then Giroud.

However, the Gunners still had four minutes left to find the winner and fans were frustrated that Giroud had decided to perform an elaborate celebration at such an inappropriate time.

And this feeling appeared to be echoed by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, whose reaction said everything.

Oxlade-Chamberlain's reaction while Giroud was celebrating

The English winger picked the ball up and, rather than sprint over to the fans alongside Giroud and Gabriel Paulista, attempted to run back to the halfway line in order to resume the match.

p1b5k591fqtvq6tcpcqlb6tc2c.jpg

But after realising Giroud was in his own little world, the Ox swerved his run and began shouting at his teammate to get back.

p1b5k576llgrvb8lcglvgtus69.jpg

The 23-year-old then managed to get Giroud to refocus and get back into his own half. Gabriel, meanwhile, was still busy celebrating with the jubilant Arsenal supporters inside the Vitality Stadium.

p1b5k5a7ai6uc1d4r1bdb6g41llle.jpg

Video: Oxlade-Chamberlain tells Giroud to get back

As you can see, Oxlade-Chamberlain was less than impressed with Giroud’s over-the-top celebration.

Arsenal fans react on Twitter

But Arsenal fans loved Oxlade-Chamberlain’s reaction…

Giroud deservedly named Man of the Match

In fairness to Giroud, whose extraordinary scorpion kick against Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day will surely win the Premier League’s Goal of the Season award, he was the man responsible for Arsenal’s comeback.

The 30-year-old set up the goals scored by Alexis and Lucas, before earning his side a share of the spoils with a clever finish.

FBL-ENG-PR-BOURNEMOUTH-ARSENAL

He was deservedly named Man of the Match and conducted the following interview alongside Aaron Ramsey after the final whistle…

