Anyone who has watched Pep Guardiola's various awkward interviews after Manchester City's 2-1 win over Burnley will know that the Spaniard is under a bit of pressure right now.

For the first time in his managerial career, it would appear that Guardiola will not be challenging for domestic honours this season and the weight of expectation might just be starting to get to him.

Upon taking over at Bayern Munich and Barcelona, Guardiola already possessed enough talent within the squad to launch a title challenge but the Premier League is an entirely different kettle of fish.

After 20 games, the City sit third in the league and are seven points behind leaders Chelsea but their manager's demeanour of late suggests they have already given up any hopes to win the title.

And it gets stranger. In his latest set of bizarre comments, Guardiola has heaped the praise on City's local rivals, Manchester United.

Despite currently being three points better off in the league, the former Barca boss believes it will take 10 years for his current club to achieve the same status as their neighbours.

“We don’t have the history with this shirt, of Barcelona, Juventus, Munich or Manchester United. Not their titles," Guardiola said, as per The Mirror.

“It’s about being in Europe and over the next decade to be there [in the Champions League] every year. That’s more important to this club than winning one title, believe me, more than that.

“We have to convince people at this amazing club that they are good. They are good. And the fans as well.

"They have to believe they are good, the club is good, the players are good.”

Guardiola is not usually in the business of praising Jose Mourinho but the Portuguese is likely to revel in his opposite number's current frustration.

Following a strong start to the campaign, most fans thought Guardiola already had one hand on the Premier League trophy, however, they have fallen away in the last couple of months to open the door for Chelsea and Liverpool to become the main contenders left in the race.

Nevertheless, the 45-year-old has insisted that he was prepared for a tough challenge before arriving at the Etihad.

He added to NBC: “I decided to prove myself. And for my family, to move on from our comfort zone.

"That is why I chose Manchester – to prove myself and have a new challenge. If people think, 'Pep’s here; City will win'. No. That's not something you can switch on or off."

"You need many, many other things to change and we are in the process of doing that.

"It's crazy to think I will transform everything. I came to learn. That’s why I move on. I came to learn. If I didn’t feel like that I’d still be in Barcelona."

