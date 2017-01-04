Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

.

Spurs frustrate Raptors; Celtics down Jazz; Kings defeat the Nuggets

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Timberwolves (11-24) 91, Sixers (9-24) 93

Robert Covington's (13/10/2) layup off an inbound with 0.2 seconds remaining gave the Sixers a rare win. Joel Embiid (25/8/3) produced a strong performance against another up and coming franchise. Karl-Anthony Towns (23/15/5) had a double-double. Ricky Rubio (5/3/5) thought he'd sent the game to OT with a late three. 

Jazz (22-14) 104, Celtics (21-14) 115

Isaiah Thomas' (29/4/15) career-high assist total saw the Celtics end the Jazz's four-game win streak. Jae Crowder (21/3/1) and Al Horford (21/5/4) were a combined 8-12 from behind the arc. Gordon Hayward (23/2/2) led Utah in scoring. 

Pacers (18-18) 121, Pistons (16-21) 116

Paul George's (32/6/2) 12 points in the final quarter saw the Pacers win their last game at The Palace. Monta Ellis (16/1/3) was a perfect 6-6 from the field. Andre Drummond (20/14/2) and Reggie Jackson (20/7/12) had double-doubles for Detroit. 

Wizards (16-18) 105, Mavericks (11-24) 113

Harrison Barnes (26/7/5) and Deron Williams (21/1/6) led the Dallas Mavericks in scoring but it was the impacts of Devin Harris (17/4/1) and Seth Curry (16/2/2) off the bench that made the real difference. John Wall (27/4/8) and Bradley Beal (25/4/6) combined for almost half of Washington's points. 

Raptors (23-11) 82, Spurs (28-7) 110

Kawhi Leonard (25/4/2) and LaMarcus Aldridge (23/8/6) once again led the San Antonio Spurs to victory. DeMar DeRozan (26/4/2) had a solid game for the Raptors, but Kyle Lowry (6/4/2) fell apart; shooting 0-7 from three as Toronto still search for their first win in San Antonio since 2007.

Kings (15-19) 120, Nuggets (14-21) 113

DeMarcus Cousins (31/6/6) put in another dominant performance as the Sacramento Kings continue to hold the eighth spot in the west. Darren Collison (26/2/7) was 10-16 from the field. Danilo Gallinari (24/4/3) had a team-high for the Nuggets. 

Heat (10-26) 90, Suns (11-25) 99

Devin Booker (27/2/4) picked up 18 of his points in the second half as he shot 3-6 from deep. Tyson Chandler (5/20/1) had a huge night on the glass for the Suns. Goran Dragic (24/3/9) had a team-high scoring night for Miami against his former franchise. 

Grizzlies (22-15) 102, Lakers (13-25) 116

Julius Randle (19/14/11) had a vital triple-double and was one of six L.A. Lakers players in double digits as they downed the Memphis Grizzlies to snap a three-game home losing streak. Marc Gasol (22/6/7) had a game-high for the visitors. 

Topics:
Phoenix Suns
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Toronto Raptors
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
Miami Heat
Southeast Division
San Antonio Spurs
Southwest Division
Washington Wizards
Boston Celtics
Dallas Mavericks
Indiana Pacers
Central Division
Utah Jazz
Northwest Division
Sacramento Kings
Philadelphia Sixers
Memphis Grizzlies
Denver Nuggets
Minnesota Timberwolves
LA Lakers
Detroit Pistons

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again