Timberwolves (11-24) 91, Sixers (9-24) 93

Robert Covington's (13/10/2) layup off an inbound with 0.2 seconds remaining gave the Sixers a rare win. Joel Embiid (25/8/3) produced a strong performance against another up and coming franchise. Karl-Anthony Towns (23/15/5) had a double-double. Ricky Rubio (5/3/5) thought he'd sent the game to OT with a late three.

Jazz (22-14) 104, Celtics (21-14) 115

Isaiah Thomas' (29/4/15) career-high assist total saw the Celtics end the Jazz's four-game win streak. Jae Crowder (21/3/1) and Al Horford (21/5/4) were a combined 8-12 from behind the arc. Gordon Hayward (23/2/2) led Utah in scoring.

Pacers (18-18) 121, Pistons (16-21) 116

Paul George's (32/6/2) 12 points in the final quarter saw the Pacers win their last game at The Palace. Monta Ellis (16/1/3) was a perfect 6-6 from the field. Andre Drummond (20/14/2) and Reggie Jackson (20/7/12) had double-doubles for Detroit.

Wizards (16-18) 105, Mavericks (11-24) 113

Harrison Barnes (26/7/5) and Deron Williams (21/1/6) led the Dallas Mavericks in scoring but it was the impacts of Devin Harris (17/4/1) and Seth Curry (16/2/2) off the bench that made the real difference. John Wall (27/4/8) and Bradley Beal (25/4/6) combined for almost half of Washington's points.

Raptors (23-11) 82, Spurs (28-7) 110

Kawhi Leonard (25/4/2) and LaMarcus Aldridge (23/8/6) once again led the San Antonio Spurs to victory. DeMar DeRozan (26/4/2) had a solid game for the Raptors, but Kyle Lowry (6/4/2) fell apart; shooting 0-7 from three as Toronto still search for their first win in San Antonio since 2007.

Kings (15-19) 120, Nuggets (14-21) 113

DeMarcus Cousins (31/6/6) put in another dominant performance as the Sacramento Kings continue to hold the eighth spot in the west. Darren Collison (26/2/7) was 10-16 from the field. Danilo Gallinari (24/4/3) had a team-high for the Nuggets.

Heat (10-26) 90, Suns (11-25) 99

Devin Booker (27/2/4) picked up 18 of his points in the second half as he shot 3-6 from deep. Tyson Chandler (5/20/1) had a huge night on the glass for the Suns. Goran Dragic (24/3/9) had a team-high scoring night for Miami against his former franchise.

Grizzlies (22-15) 102, Lakers (13-25) 116

Julius Randle (19/14/11) had a vital triple-double and was one of six L.A. Lakers players in double digits as they downed the Memphis Grizzlies to snap a three-game home losing streak. Marc Gasol (22/6/7) had a game-high for the visitors.