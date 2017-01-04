Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

hector bellerin.

Arsenal fans hit out at Hector Bellerin for tweet after Bournemouth match

Hector Bellerin produced arguably the worst performance of his Arsenal career - perhaps with the exception of his debut against Borussia Dortmund back in 2014 - against Bournemouth at the Vitaly Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Spanish full-back, widely regarded as one of the best right-backs in Europe, endured something of a personal nightmare on the south coast and was fortunate to last the full 90 minutes without being substituted.

Bellerin was at fault for Charlie Daniels’ opener and didn’t cover himself in glory for either of Bournemouth’s next two goals, scored by Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser.

Fortunately for the 21-year-old, his blushes were spared - to an extent - by Arsenal’s dramatic late comeback.

Three goals in the final 20 minutes - courtesy of Alexis Sanchez, Lucas Perez and Olivier Giroud - earned a precious point for the north London outfit.

Bellerin takes to Instagram after Bournemouth nightmare

A little later on Tuesday evening, Bellerin posted a video on Instagram and Twitter of the UFC fighter Dominick Cruz analysing his recent defeat against Cody Garbrandt.

For the caption, he wrote: “Sums up how I feel. Great fight from the team at a tough ground. Disappointed but we keep moving forward!”

Here’s what Cruz said in the video…

"Loss is part of life. If you don't have loss, you don't have loss, you don't grow. This isn't tough, this is life.

"They're wrong. I was there. I was 100% me. I was healthy. I was everything I've always been in my eyes. I just got caught in a couple of transitions and that's how it goes in this game. You're swinging 4 oz gloves, you get caught sometimes. What else can you really say about that? I've got to go back and watch the fight, obviously."

Some Arsenal fans aren't happy with Bellerin's post

While the majority of Arsenal fans told Bellerin to keep his head up, others were less impressed that he was posting UFC videos to defend his calamitous performance.

Check out these replies…

Some fans on Twitter were also unimpressed...

Bellerin unlikely to lose his place

Despite Tuesday night’s horror show, Bellerin can expect to retain his place in the Gunners’ starting line-up, if not for Saturday’s FA Cup clash against Preston North End then certainly for the Premier League match against Swansea City on January 14.

