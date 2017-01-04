Arsenal fans are usually entertaining enough on Twitter even when they are winning, so you can just imagine how the social media platform exploded during Tuesday night's 3-3 draw with Bournemouth.

Goals from Charlie Daniels, Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser had put Eddie Howe's side firmly in the driving seat with just over half an hour to play.

But Olivier Giroud inspired a remarkable comeback by assisting strikes from Alexis Sanchez and Lucas Perez before grabbing the vital equaliser himself in the 92nd minute.

The point ensured the Gunners are just three points behind second-placed Liverpool, however, has handed Tottenham the opportunity to overtake their north London rivals, providing they can beat Chelsea tonight.

After all that drama, it was worth taking a look at the state of Piers Morgan's Twitter timeline and it doesn't disappoint.

The Arsenal superfan perfectly summed up the emotions many of his fellow supporters also experienced with a series of brilliant tweets.

It didn't get off to the best of starts, as Morgan actually predicted that something might go wrong before a ball had even been kicked.

His 'bad feeling' turned into reality after just 20 minutes when the Cherries raced into a two-goal lead.

At half-time, the Good Morning Britain presenter had already written off his team's chances of a comeback and started the inevitable inquest - pointing the finger mainly at manager Arsene Wenger and Aaron Ramsey.

Once it got to 3-0, Morgan had torn all of his hair out and was now in full rant mode. We think you'll agree it is pretty epic...

Oh, and what do you know? Arsenal mount an incredible fightback to salvage a point against the 10-men of Bournemouth, following Simon Francis' sending off.

Morgan then had little choice but to swallow his own pride and accept that his side had shown the heart and guts he had earlier slammed them for lacking.

It really shouldn't be this entertaining to watch someone go from having a complete breakdown to ecstatic elation in the space of 20 minutes, should it?

