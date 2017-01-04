Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Thierry Henry.

Thierry Henry criticises three Arsenal players during 3-3 draw v Bournemouth

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Thierry Henry, like every other Arsenal fan, was left shellshocked after the Gunners’ first-half performance against Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

Arsene Wenger’s men found themselves 2-0 down at half-time following two goals in four calamitous minutes from Charlie Daniels and Callum Wilson.

It was down to Henry to analyse what had just happened during the opening 45 minutes at the Vitality Stadium - and the Frenchman picked out three players for criticism.

Article continues below

In truth, Henry could have criticised any of the 11 Arsenal players who started the match at the Vitality Stadium.

But there were three in particular who Henry felt should have done much better.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Dak Prescott and Connor Cook will struggle in the Playoffs - NFL history proves it

Dak Prescott and Connor Cook will struggle in the Playoffs - NFL history proves it

WWE turned Dolph Ziggler heel for one very interesting reason

WWE turned Dolph Ziggler heel for one very interesting reason

Rumour: WWE reportedly lining up surprising feud for John Cena in 2017

Rumour: WWE reportedly lining up surprising feud for John Cena in 2017

Twitter was surprised with what David Luiz did to Alderweireld before a corner

Twitter was surprised with what David Luiz did to Alderweireld before a corner

Juventus want one of two Real Madrid stars in return for Paulo Dybala [Sun]

Juventus want one of two Real Madrid stars in return for Paulo Dybala [Sun]

Henry slams three Arsenal stars during Bournemouth match

“[Hector] Bellerin has to help his centre back because a Bournemouth player is making a run behind him,” the former Arsenal striker was quoted as saying by The Sun.

FBL-ENG-PR-BOURNEMOUTH-ARSENAL

“[Aaron] Ramsey has a look and sees and knows Daniels is there and has to make an effort to help the right back, but Hector Bellerin has to do way better to this. The way he defended was not good enough.

FBL-ENG-PR-BOURNEMOUTH-ARSENAL

"They played two days ago but it's not an excuse - they're not at it. I've been there, playing two games in two days. But big teams find a way to win."

As well as Bellerin and Ramsey, Henry was also critical of £35 million summer signing Granit Xhaka.

"I don't know what Xhaka is doing," he added. “It was a great effort to get back, but then he had to slow down and control the situation. Instead he ran straight into him."

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal - Premier League

Arsenal fans were also critical of the trio

Henry wasn’t the only Arsenal fan critical of the three aforementioned players.

Social media, particularly during the half-time interval, was awash with angry comments from frustrated Arsenal supporters.

Arsenal can't afford to slip up in these matches

If the Gunners are to end their 13-year wait for the Premier League title, it’s vital they secure maximum points from fixtures like Tuesday night’s.

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal - Premier League

As it stands, Arsenal are currently fourth in the table - surprise, surprise - eight points behind leaders Chelsea who take on Tottenham this evening.

Video: Henry's post-match comments

Arsenal pulled it back to 3-3 before the final whistle, and here's what Henry had to say...

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Thierry Henry
Olivier Giroud
Alexis Sanchez
Football
Premier League
Arsenal
Aaron Ramsey
Arsene Wenger

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again