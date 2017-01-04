Thierry Henry, like every other Arsenal fan, was left shellshocked after the Gunners’ first-half performance against Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

Arsene Wenger’s men found themselves 2-0 down at half-time following two goals in four calamitous minutes from Charlie Daniels and Callum Wilson.

It was down to Henry to analyse what had just happened during the opening 45 minutes at the Vitality Stadium - and the Frenchman picked out three players for criticism.

In truth, Henry could have criticised any of the 11 Arsenal players who started the match at the Vitality Stadium.

But there were three in particular who Henry felt should have done much better.

Henry slams three Arsenal stars during Bournemouth match

“[Hector] Bellerin has to help his centre back because a Bournemouth player is making a run behind him,” the former Arsenal striker was quoted as saying by The Sun.

“[Aaron] Ramsey has a look and sees and knows Daniels is there and has to make an effort to help the right back, but Hector Bellerin has to do way better to this. The way he defended was not good enough.

"They played two days ago but it's not an excuse - they're not at it. I've been there, playing two games in two days. But big teams find a way to win."

As well as Bellerin and Ramsey, Henry was also critical of £35 million summer signing Granit Xhaka.

"I don't know what Xhaka is doing," he added. “It was a great effort to get back, but then he had to slow down and control the situation. Instead he ran straight into him."

Arsenal can't afford to slip up in these matches

If the Gunners are to end their 13-year wait for the Premier League title, it’s vital they secure maximum points from fixtures like Tuesday night’s.

As it stands, Arsenal are currently fourth in the table - surprise, surprise - eight points behind leaders Chelsea who take on Tottenham this evening.

Arsenal pulled it back to 3-3 before the final whistle, and here's what Henry had to say...

