As a spectacle, Manchester United's 2-0 win over West Ham on Monday at the London Stadium was drab, to say the least.

Mike Dean's controversial decision to hand Hammers midfielder Sofiane Feghouli a straight red card for a tackle on Phil Jones in the 15th minute meant there was little chance of an even contest for the rest of the game.

The Red Devils still struggled to break Slaven Bilic's side down and it was only after the introduction of Marcus Rashford that the visitors finally opened the scoring through Juan Mata.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic added a second in the 78th minute, despite looking well offside when the ball was played, to heap more misery on Bilic.

And as if West Ham fans weren't feeling fed up enough, a video that emerged on Twitter just a day later would have angered some of them even more.

The clip, originally posted by @WestHam_Central, shows a large section of Man United supporters singing, presumably, either before or after the encounter, in the stadium.

A few beady-eyed followers noticed that it wasn't just the United fans chanting, though, as one of the stewards in attendance also decided to get involved.

You don't need to be the best lip reader in the world to see that the gentleman wearing the high-vis orange jacket clearly joins in with the song about Eric Cantona.

Because the game was played at West Ham's ground, many felt that the steward was betraying his employers by adding his own voice to proceedings.

However, today West Ham have confirmed that the man in question was, in fact, a representative of Man Utd.

As the club posted on Twitter, it is fairly standard protocol for away teams to bring their own stewards to assist during matches.

So any Hammer supporter who may have been baying for blood can now rest easy!

