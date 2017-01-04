Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

.

West Ham explain why steward joined in with Man United chant

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

As a spectacle, Manchester United's 2-0 win over West Ham on Monday at the London Stadium was drab, to say the least.

Mike Dean's controversial decision to hand Hammers midfielder Sofiane Feghouli a straight red card for a tackle on Phil Jones in the 15th minute meant there was little chance of an even contest for the rest of the game.

The Red Devils still struggled to break Slaven Bilic's side down and it was only after the introduction of Marcus Rashford that the visitors finally opened the scoring through Juan Mata.

Article continues below

Zlatan Ibrahimovic added a second in the 78th minute, despite looking well offside when the ball was played, to heap more misery on Bilic.

And as if West Ham fans weren't feeling fed up enough, a video that emerged on Twitter just a day later would have angered some of them even more.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Dak Prescott and Connor Cook will struggle in the Playoffs - NFL history proves it

Dak Prescott and Connor Cook will struggle in the Playoffs - NFL history proves it

WWE turned Dolph Ziggler heel for one very interesting reason

WWE turned Dolph Ziggler heel for one very interesting reason

Rumour: WWE reportedly lining up surprising feud for John Cena in 2017

Rumour: WWE reportedly lining up surprising feud for John Cena in 2017

Twitter was surprised with what David Luiz did to Alderweireld before a corner

Twitter was surprised with what David Luiz did to Alderweireld before a corner

Juventus want one of two Real Madrid stars in return for Paulo Dybala [Sun]

Juventus want one of two Real Madrid stars in return for Paulo Dybala [Sun]

The clip, originally posted by @WestHam_Central, shows a large section of Man United supporters singing, presumably, either before or after the encounter, in the stadium.

A few beady-eyed followers noticed that it wasn't just the United fans chanting, though, as one of the stewards in attendance also decided to get involved.

You don't need to be the best lip reader in the world to see that the gentleman wearing the high-vis orange jacket clearly joins in with the song about Eric Cantona.

Because the game was played at West Ham's ground, many felt that the steward was betraying his employers by adding his own voice to proceedings.

However, today West Ham have confirmed that the man in question was, in fact, a representative of Man Utd.

As the club posted on Twitter, it is fairly standard protocol for away teams to bring their own stewards to assist during matches.

So any Hammer supporter who may have been baying for blood can now rest easy!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain
West Ham United
Football
Premier League
Jose Mourinho

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again