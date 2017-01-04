Mike Dean has received his fair share of stick in recent weeks and understandably so, but Premier League fans should count their lucky stars that Luis Godinho is plying his trade in Portugal rather than England.

The Portuguese match official made a decision on Tuesday night, during the Taça da Liga clash between Moreirense and Porto, that Dean himself would have been utterly embarrassed by.

Garth Crooks would literally have exploded it was that bad.

Article continues below

As the rather unaptly-named Godinho jogged backwards, he clashed into Danilo, who put his arms out to prevent himself from getting injured.

The collision appeared to shock Godinho, whose reaction was, let’s be honest, pretty disgraceful.

Article continues below

Rather than laugh it off as an accident - or at least realise that Danilo couldn’t get himself out of the way in time - he petulantly showed the defensive midfielder a second yellow card.

Unbelievable.

If anyone was to blame for the incident, it was Godinho. He ran backwards without looking and collided into the Portugal international.

Video: The moment Godinho sent off Danilo

Sending off the Porto player was an appalling decision and, needless to say, there was a pretty strong backlash against the referee on social media.

Godinho then sent off Brahimi

To rub salt into Porto’s wounds, Godinho then sent off Yacine Brahimi for a second bookable offence six minutes later, reducing the visitors to nine men.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side lost the match 1-0.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms