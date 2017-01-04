Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Man United fans react to Rio Ferdinand asking Patrice Evra about his future

History would tell you that there are usually one or two surprise deals that occur in January's transfer window every year.

We probably shouldn't expect anything close to the magnitude of Fernando Torres' £50 million switch from Liverpool to Chelsea in 2011 but that doesn't mean there won't be a few intriguing moves that build excitement being completed over the next few weeks.

Manchester United have been linked with a couple of potential January incomings - namely Victor Lindelof - recently but a fresh rumour has certainly provoked the biggest reaction of the lot.

Patrice Evra has struggled for much game time at Juventus this season and is believed to be open to a move away from the Italian champions.

There have been a few whispers on social media about a potential return to Old Trafford and like many Man United fans, Rio Ferdinand was keen to find out if there was actually any substance to the speculation.

Obviously, being a former teammate of Evra's, Ferdinand used his privileged position to outright ask the left-back on Instagram - see the post below.

The Juventus ace is yet to reply but the latest post on his own account did hint that his time in Serie A could be coming to an end.

Only time will tell whether Evra does make a return to the club where he became a fan favourite, legend and captain during his eight-year spell between 2006-14.

The French international won five Premier League titles, three League Cups and the Champions League with the Red Devils and his experience would be a useful addition to Jose Mourinho's dressing room.

There is no doubt that fans are eager to see Evra in a red shirt again, that's for sure. Here are some of the best tweets:

