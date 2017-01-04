Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Jurgen Klopp has improved the mood at Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp didn’t let his Liverpool players leave Christmas party in 2015 until 1am

Football News
Even the most optimistic Liverpool fan couldn’t have predicted their remarkable success under Jurgen Klopp.

Since arriving in October 2015, the German has guided the Reds to a League Cup final and Europa League final, and has also turned them into Premier League title contenders.

Liverpool currently sit second in England’s top flight. They have the most potent attack, scoring 48 goals in 20 matches, and are incredibly exciting to watch.

Monday’s draw at Sunderland was an unnecessary setback, and it could prove pivotal in the title race. But they’re challenging again, and that’s a major positive.

The Merseyside club have another opportunity to end the season with silverware. Next week they play the first of two legs against Southampton in the Capital One Cup semi-final.

One noticeable difference in this Liverpool team to Liverpool teams of years gone by is how close the squad is. In turn, the players all want to do well for Klopp.

The 2015 Christmas party was the perfect setting for Klopp to bring his players together. The new manager wanted his players to spend as much time at the Formby Hall hotel together.

Sunderland v Liverpool - Premier League

Nobody's leaving

It was on December 20, little more than two months after Klopp’s arrival. Earlier in the day Liverpool lost 3-0 to Watford, but the manager was keen for his players to forget about that and party.

So much so that he didn’t let any of them leave until 1am the following morning.

What Klopp told players and staff

Olivier Kay, Chief Football Correspondent at The Times, recalled Klopp’s speech at the party in a recent issue of FourFourTwo magazine.

“We are all disappointed, but the game has gone now,” Klopp told his players and staff. “Right now, this is our priority.

“I don’t mind whether you drink, but no one leaves here before 1am. Whatever we do together, we do as well as we can – and tonight that means we party.”

Liverpool won their next two matches, including a 1-0 win over eventual champions Leicester City, so Klopp’s words clearly provided a brief moment of inspiration.

You get the sense that working under Klopp would be a wholly unique, utterly brilliant experience.

Firmino's picture of 2016 party

Video: 10 great Jurgen Klopp moments 

Where does Jurgen Klopp rank among the best managers in Europe? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

