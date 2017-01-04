Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Bellerin.

Arsene Wenger explains why Hector Bellerin struggled against Bournemouth

You can count the number of bad performances Hector Bellerin has produced at Arsenal on the fingers of one hand.

The Spanish full-back has been a model of consistency over the past couple of years and is deservedly recognised as one of the very best right-backs in European football as a result.

Subsequently, Bellerin’s dreadful performance for the Gunners against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday night came as such a complete shock, particularly to Arsenal supporters.

The 21-year-old was certainly culpable for Charlie Daniels’ opener while he also should have done much better for the goals scored by Callum Wilson (the build up to the penalty, anyway) and Ryan Fraser.

Thierry Henry, working in his role as a pundit for Sky Sports, picked out Bellerin for criticism along with Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka. It was completely deserved.

Wenger explains why Bellerin struggled v Bournemouth

Alexis Sanchez, Lucas Perez and Olivier Giroud scored the goals to earn Arsenal an unlikely point and spare Bellerin’s blushes but why was the Spain international was poor?

Arsene Wenger appeared to reveal the answer during his post-match press conference.

According to the veteran French coach, Bellerin was uncertain to start against the Cherries after sustaining a knock against Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace - Premier League

But due to a lack of alternatives, Bellerin was deployed and played the full 90 minutes. It was a decision that backfired on his manager.

"[Bellerin] had a knock, he was uncertain to play," Wenger was quoted as saying by the Mirror. "That’s the problem when you have only 48 hours, you have to play some players who come out of a game like Crystal Palace [with knocks].

"We had three or four players who we had to wait for the warm up to see if they could play."

FBL-ENG-PR-BOURNEMOUTH-ARSENAL

An excuse - or the real reason?

An excuse or a genuine explanation for Bellerin’s horror show?

Given the fact Bellerin dipped so far below his usual levels, you’d have to give him the benefit of the doubt on this occasion.

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal - Premier League

The Spaniard then took to Instagram and Twitter after the match, but not every Arsenal fan was impressed with his UFC-related post.

