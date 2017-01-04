Chelsea's 13-game winning streak is just one symptom of Antonio Conte's mastery.

Since the Italian arrived at Stamford Bridge, the Blues have gone from the worst title defence in Premier League history to definite favourites for the current season.

While rivals Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho, Arsene Wenger, and Jurgen Klopp have all showed signs that the pressure's been getting to them, Conte seems to be loving his first term in English football.

It's fair to say Roman Abramovich hasn't always had the best of relationships with his various managers, but even he'd be hard pushed to find fault with the former Juventus and Italy boss.

And the club's technical director Michael Emenalo has insisted that, contrary to popular belief, Conte was never facing the sack even after successive defeats to Liverpool and Arsenal in September.

“There was never any risk," he told the London Evening Standard.

"It was indicative of the kind of support Mr Abramovich has and Mr Conte has for the club and the board.

Chelsea's vision

“One of the things I understood about Antonio is that difficult moments are moments to learn."

Those losses prompted his famous shift to the 3-4-3 formation, which it has to be said, has made Chelsea almost unplayable.

Reflecting on Conte's huge popularity, Emenalo added:

“Everyone can see he is doing an absolutely sensational job, so I am not surprised that the fans and everybody loves him.

“We love him too. Personally, I think there’s an opportunity for him to stay forever."

Outlasting Mourinho

Most Chelsea managers would do well to reach the three-year mark, which is what Conte has currently committed to. At this rate, though, there's no reason why he can't build a dynasty.

Of course, this could all change if they slip up against Tottenham at White Hart Lane, but so far, things couldn't have gone much better for the four-time champions.

Picking up three points against in-form Spurs isn't going to be easy, but if Chelsea manage it, they can go eight points clear of second-placed Liverpool.

No wonder they want Conte to stay forever.

Will Conte be a long-term success at Chelsea? Have your say in the comments.

